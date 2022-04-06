Wednesday, April 6
9 a.m., stretch exercise; 10 a.m., Tai Chi, 1:30 p.m., Ten Minute Writing.
Thursday, April 7
8 a.m., Yoga; 11 a.m., Simple Games; Noon, Pinochle; 1 p.m., Knitting.
Friday, April 8
9 a.m., Yoga; 9 a.m., Stretch Exercise; 10 a.m., Drawing for Fun; 10 a.m., Writer’s Workshop; 1 p.m., Bingo.
Saturday, April 9
5:30 to 7 p.m., Loteria Night.
Monday, April 11
8 a.m., Yoga; 9 a.m., Stretch Exercise; 10 a.m., Hand & Foot.
Tuesday, April 12
8 a.m., Yoga; 11 a.m., Walking Club; Noon, Pinochle; Noon, Ponytail.
Wednesday, April 13
8 a.m., Yoga, 9 a.m., Stretch Exercise, 10 a.m., Tai Chi; 1:30 p.m., Ten Minute Writing; 6:30 p.m., Music Jam.
Thursday, April 14
8 a.m., Yoga; 11 a.m., Simple Games; Noon, Pinochle; 1 p.m., Knitting.
Friday, April 15
8 a.m., Yoga; 9 a.m., Stretch Exercise; 10 a.m., Drawing for Fun; 10 a.m., Writer’s Workshop; 1 p.m., Craft Class.
Monday, April 18
8 a.m., Yoga; 9 a.m., Stretch Exercise; 10 a.m., Hand and Foot.
Tuesday, April 19
8 a.m., Yoga; 11 a.m., Walking Club; Noon, Pinochle; Noon, Ponytail.
Wednesday, April 20
9 a.m., Stretch Exercise; 10 a.m., Tai Chi; 1:30 p.m., Ten Minute Writing.
Thursday, April 21
8 a.m., Yoga; 11 a.m., Simple Games; Noon, Pinochle; 1 p.m., Knitting; 3 p.m., FMSC Board Meeting.
Friday, April 22
8 a.m., Yoga; 9 a.m., Stretch Exercise; 10 a.m., Drawing for Fun; 10 a.m., Writer’s Workshop; 4 p.m., Volunteer Appreciation Dessert.
Saturday, April 23
3:30 p.m., WOU Jazz Ensemble Performance.
Monday, April 25
8 a.m., Yoga; 9 a.m., Stretch Exercise; 10 a.m., Hand & Foot.
Tuesday, April 26
8 a.m., Yoga; 11 a.m., Walking Club; Noon, Pinochle; Noon, Ponytail; 1 p.m., SAB Meeting.
Wednesday, April 27
8 a.m., Yoga; 9 a.m., Stretch Exercise; 10 a.m., Tai Chi; 1:30 p.m., Tem Minute Writing.
Thursday, April 28
8 a.m., Yoga; 11 a.m., Simple Games; Noon, Pinochle; 1 p.m., Knitting.
Friday, April 29
8 a.m., Yoga; 9 a.m., Stretch Exercise; 10 a.m., Drawing for Fun; 10 a.m., Writer’s Workshop; 1 p.m., Ice Cream Social.
• The Monmouth Senior Community Center is located at 180 S. Warren Street in Monmouth. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for information contact 503-838-5678. Newsletters and calendars are available online at: www.ci.monmouth.or.us
