Oct. 13 through Oct 20
Wednesday, Oct. 13
8 a.m. — Yoga
9 a.m. — Stretch Exercise,
10 a.m. — Tai Chi
6:30 p.m. — Music Jam.
Thursday, Oct. 14
8 a.m. — Yoga,
Noon — Pinochle
1 p.m. — Knitting.
Friday, Oct. 15
8 a.m. — Yoga
9 a.m. — Stretch Exercise
10 a.m. — Writer’s Workshop
10 a.m. — Drawing for Fun
1 p.m. — Ice Cream Social.
Monday, Oct. 18
8 a.m. — Yoga
9 a.m. — Stretch Exercise
10 a.m. — Hand & Foot
Tuesday, Oct. 19
8 a.m. — Yoga
10:30 a.m. — Plan, Shop, Save, Cook
Noon — Pinochle
1 p.m. — Ponytail
5:15 p.m. — Polk County Coin Club.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
9 a.m. — Yoga
9 a.m. — Stretch Exercise,
10 a.m. — Tai Chi.
Monmouth Senior Community Center is located at 180 S. Warren Street Monmouth, OR 97361, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. If you have questions about events and activities in the building call 503-838-5679.
