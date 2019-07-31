POLK COUNTY — Communities throughout Polk County will be celebrating National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
National Night Out is an annual campaign to build relationships between community members and law enforcement.
Here is how Polk County communities are participating:
Dallas
Seven block parties are happening around Dallas for National Night Out.
“We have first-timers hosting parties, as well as neighborhoods that have held a NNO event for over a decade,” said Britneigh Hammill, Dallas Police community liaison.
Parties are scheduled for the following areas: Ceres Gleann Club House, Applegate Trail, Academy Street, Sagebrush, Nottingham/Kirklee, Heath Court and Holiday Avenue.
“They all create their own festivities, so for example we have one group doing a pizza feed while others are doing a potluck,” Hammill said. “Most of the parties have requested street closures with the city so that they can have games for kids and have free roam of their street.”
The block parties are planned to start between 5:30 to 7 p.m. and usually end at 9.
The Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire & EMS are coordinating to visit all the block parties.
“This is an opportunity for the citizens to get to know their public safety officials, as well as a chance for us to get to know them,” Hammill said.
Monmouth/Independence
Match your skills against some of Polk County’s finest in the second annual community water gun battle. Once again Faith Lutheran Church, at the S-curves, is providing the space for National Night Out. Don’t have a water gun? No problem — the first 450 kids who need blasters will get them, thanks to a grant from CERT’s State Homeland Security Program.
Koyotes Tacos will be serving up tacos — the first 400 are free, limit two per person.
The Independence and Monmouth police departments, Polk County Fire District No. 1 and Polk County Cert will be there from 6 to 8 p.m.
Salt Creek
The Salt Creek Home Owners Association is hosting its 11th annual “National Neighbors Night Out” party at 6:30 p.m. at the Salt Creek Church private park.
All family members are welcome for an opportunity to meet your neighbors, visit and have fun. No pets please.
Bring your own non-alcoholic drink and a snack to share that can be eaten as finger food. Bottled water, small plates and napkins will be provided. Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office will be there with information about the Neighborhood Watch Program and other safety information. Representatives from the SW Polk Rural Fire District will be on hand to review the status of the new Salt Creek fire station and explain coordination with West Valley Fire District.
