Itemizer-Observer report
RICKREALL — The Polk County Museum will host David Harrelson, Grand Ronde Cultural Resources Department Manager, for presentation “Shawash Kagwe: Native American tools for managing the Willamette Valley,” on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Native people have lived upon this land we call Oregon since time immemorial. The actions of Oregon’s native people on our regions environment and landscapes has historically been overlooked and even denied. Concepts such as wilderness, pristine landscapes, and old growth leave little room for the story of continued and systematic human intervention upon the landscape for centuries by native people.
Harrelson will speak about the tools used by native people to manage the landscape of the Willamette Valley.
The talk will be available by Zoom and is free to attendees.
There are two ways you can view the program: Come to the museum at 560 S. Pacific Highway W in Rickreall, and staff will Zoom with David on the big screen in the Stafrin Room or call or email for the link at 503-623-6251 or pchsoregon@gmail.com. You will receive viewing instructions.
