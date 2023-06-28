MONMOUTH -- Prompted by the proposal that there might be a 40-bed micro-shelter for the homeless in their neighborhood, nearly 60 residents who live in Monmouth formed the West Monmouth Neighborhood Association June 6 to have their say.
Last week, Christ’s Church listened and pulled their plans, listing neighborhood discontent as its chief reason.
Now, the association’s leaders say they’ll move on to other issues that impact their neighborhood.
“We hope to build trust and communication as we move forward so that we can all work together to address the needs of the neighborhood, the city, and those in need of shelter,” said Kim Jensen, one of several neighbors who helped form the group. “We would like to establish and maintain strong communication with Christ’s Church.”
The association is Monmouth’s only official neighborhood association that does not impose covenants. By contrast, the Edwards Addition’s association on the east side of town includes requirements for private-property appearance.
“We don’t tell anyone what to do with their homes,” said Barbara Meyer, a retired 40-year Monmouth resident.
The association’s written mission statement said the group aims to “Maintain the sense of community, safety and welfare that exists in our neighborhood.”
Although the proposal to build micro-shelters prompted its formation, the association’s written plans include taking “… an active place at the table for civic decision-making.”
“Our association goals include building community and communication of shared concerns among neighbors. We learned that a neighborhood association can really help with this process,” said Jensen.
Although the group’s boundaries are still in flux, its members are from the neighborhood surrounding Christ’s Church at 412 W. Clay Street. A few blocks south and west of Western Oregon University, the neighborhood is a mix of single-family and multi-family homes, mostly mid-century ranch-style buildings. Three parks, open fields on the west and a tree-lined hillside give this established neighborhood a rural atmosphere. Its residents are a mix of retirees, families with children and special populations, Meyer and Jensen said.
“It’s an in-your-front-yard neighborhood,” said Meyer.
In the process of protesting the development, the neighborhood’s members brought its history to light.
In a letter to the Monmouth City Council read June 20, Tammi Stump wrote about her grandparents, who donated the land for the church in 1963. Likewise, Margaret Richards spoke of how her parents built the neighborhood surrounding the church.
“The neighborhood association members want to help the city to establish a process for Monmouth to recognize and work with neighborhood associations,” Jensen said. “Many cities near us do this, including Salem and Corvallis. Our hope is that formal recognition would help us achieve some of our other goals as an association, including two-way communication with city officials and policymakers and an active part in decision-making. We’re hearing many great ideas from neighbors, and we hope to be a forum for discussion and action to support our neighborhood.”
(Trammart News is solely responsible for the content of articles it publishes.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.