La Creole Orchards benefits from Inflation Reduction Act
Dallas’s La Creole Orchards was one of dozens of rural businesses to receive a portion of $2.3 million from the federal Inflation Reduction Act for renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements that will lower their energy costs, generate new income, and strengthen the resilience of their operation.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $266 million in 1,334 renewable energy and energy-efficiency projects nationwide. The Department is awarding the loans and grants through the Rural Energy for America Program, including funding from the Inflation Reduction Act.
La Creole Orchards will receive $20,000 to purchase and install a 7.6 kilowatt ground-mounted solar photovoltaic system. The solar array will replace 100% of the business’s energy use with renewable electricity, reducing its utility bill by $3,544 per year.
Pedestrian dies of natural causes
On Sept. 7, at about 6:45 AM, Dallas police responded to the 1100 block of Main Street, for what was initially reported as a hit and run crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was in the street and CPR was being performed. The pedestrian, a 52-year-old male, was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Officers learned the reporting person did not witness a crash; however, they suspected it was a crash due to the male being on the side of the street. Investigation revealed there was no evidence of a crash and the victim, a resident of Southeast Dallas, was believed to have suffered a medical emergency while walking. The medical examiner has ruled the victim died of natural causes.
Main Street was shut down for approximately two hours for the investigation.
WOU launches American Sign Language Certificates for professionals
The Western Oregon University Board of Trustees unanimously approved two undergraduate certificates in American Sign Language studies. Both certificates, one beginner and the other intermediate, were developed in response to the state and region’s request for competencies in ASL to meet workforce demands.
The beginner certificate will enhance students’ basic comprehensive and expressive ASL skills and consists of 18 credits, including three courses in American Deaf Culture and American Deaf History.
“ASL is the third most used language in the United States, and Western Oregon University has a long history of successful ASL language instruction,” said Mark Girod, Dean of WOU’s College of Education. “Adding these certificates will ensure more professionals have language competence to serve our local communities.”
The intermediate certificate is a 34-credit program that consists of six courses in visual-gestural communication, fingerspelling, American Deaf Culture and American Deaf History. This curriculum helps individuals incorporate comprehension, expressive skills, and knowledge in the history and culture of the Deaf community into their studies and careers.
Both certificate programs are available at Western Oregon University in Monmouth and at Western’s Salem campus. Both programs are offered in-person and online.
Learn more about Deaf Studies & Professional Studies at https://wou.edu/dsps.
Volunteer mentors needed at Dallas High School
Mentors from the community are needed for Dallas High School’s ASPIRE program. Aspire helps educate Oregon students to become career and college ready. Mentors assist juniors and seniors in making plans for life after high school.
“It’s a rewarding way for adults to volunteer, mentor and help high school students realize and reach their goals,” program coordinator Bill Masei said.
The time commitment can range from several hours a month to only one hour a week, with the goal to provide local mentors to students in a variety of industries and occupations.
“This is an opportunity for people to invest in their community and our students who will become the future of our country,” Masei said. “This school-based volunteer program brings together trained adults that support students with scholarships, applying to college, joining the military, finding a trade school or apprenticeship program to help them gain the skills they need for their future careers.”
Mentors will be paired with students interested in similar career fields. Mentor resources and training will be available. Please reach out to Bill Masei, CTE/CCR Coordinator at Dallas High School if interested: bill.masei@dsd2.org.
More information on the program can be found at this website, https://oregonstudentaid.gov/aspire-becoming-a-mentor.aspx.
City of Dallas offers Lifeguard Classes
The city of Dallas is offering Lifeguard Classes at Dallas Aquatic Center. This is a class designed to train students with the necessary skills to be a professional lifeguard. Participants upon finishing the class will be certified by the American Red Cross in Lifeguarding, CPA, AED and first aid. A portion of the class be completed online.
The class is open to applicants ages 15 and older with the ability to swim 300 yards (six laps) of freestyle and breaststroke. They also must complete a 10-minute brick retrieval, and two minutes of treading water with no hands. The prerequisites must be completed during a pre-course test that can be scheduled between 4-5 p.m. any day of the week.
Once signed up, the lifeguard classes are 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sept. 16-17 and 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 23-24. The $150 cost of the course will be waived if the graduates go on to work for the city at the Dallas Aquatic Center.
To register, call (503) 623-9715.
