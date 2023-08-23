News briefs

Confederated Tribes receive grant to combat opioid epidemic
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $300,000 to the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde for opioid overdose response. These funds are part of the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP), an initiative aimed at reducing substance use disorder fatalities in high-risk rural communities.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of drug overdose deaths nationwide has quintupled since 1999. Between 2019 and 2020, opioid-involved death rates increased by 38% and synthetic opioid-involved death rates increased by 56%. In 2021, Oregon saw 779 opioid overdose deaths, which accounted for 67% of all drug overdose deaths in the state.
Dallas receives grant to build splash pool
The Oregon Water Resources Department awarded a $280,000 grant to the city of Dallas to build a splash pool on the downstream side of the Mercer Reservoir Dam.
When the dam was built in 1959 it did not offer a way for fish migrating downstream to safely pass over the dam’s spillway. The new structure addresses this issue by creating a pool on the downside of the dam designed to accommodate fish passage. The new pool structure is anticipated to be constructed during low flows in the summer of 2024.
WOU unveils peace pole, fostering harmony and unity
Western Oregon University unveiled a new Peace Pole on its campus Aug. 17. The Peace Pole bears the timeless message “May peace prevail on earth” in eight languages that resonate deeply within Western’s diverse community, including English, Spanish, German, American Sign Language, Japanese, Indigenous Language, Amharic, and Filipino.
Western’s International Club, Model United Nations Club, Stitch Closet, and MEChA Club helped bring the Peace Pole’s vision to fruition. Since 1986, approximately 250,000 Peace Poles have been installed in every country in the world dedicated as monuments to peace. WOU’s Peace Pole was made possible by generous contributions from the Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club.
“Witnessing our students unite in this endeavor that beautifully encapsulates the spirit of the Western Oregon University community fills me with immense pride,” said President Jesse Peters. “We persist in our quest to fashion spaces that exude an ambiance of tranquility and serenity.”
