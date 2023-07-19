Polk County enacts burn ban
The Polk County Fire Defense Board reminds citizens that the state of Oregon closes open burning every year on June 11.
Due to the anticipated high temperatures and the increased fire danger, the fire agencies of the Polk County Fire Defense Board are entering into a “burn ban” which closes all burning.
For more information on the burn ban, contact your local fire agency.
Sheriff’s enhanced patrol program nabs 75 motorists
During May, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Oregon Impact for an enforcement campaign to reduce the risk of dangerous crashes due to impaired driving and distracted drivers.
This enforcement campaign was conducted from May 1-31. During that time, there were enhanced marked patrols conducted by members of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The enhanced patrols included four deputies conducting over 50 hours of enhanced patrols and stopping 75 vehicles for various traffic violations. This enhanced enforcement was made possible through grant funding of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and by Oregon Impact.
Monmouth Independence Community Foundation to award eight $1,500 scholarships
The Monmouth Independence Community Foundation (MICF) is proud to share with the community the result of their recent investments and how it has directly supported efforts in the local area involving higher education, classroom enrichment, school activities for Central School District 13J students, as well as other investments in area non-profit organizations.
Eight $1,500 scholarships will be awarded by MICF including the Wells Family Scholarship, Verna Duncan Memorial Scholarship and the Scott McArthur Scholarship for Career and Technical Education.
Classroom Enrichments grants, another MICF charter fund, will benefit over 6,000 students from all of the public schools in Central School District 13J. Verna Duncan Ambassadors of Excellence grants helped send students to Future Business Leaders of America and Model United Nations conferences.
In all, over $70,600 has and will flow back to Monmouth and Independence through MICF. MICF is pleased to report that it now manages more than $2.5 million in funds. MICF is able to continue supporting their partners and scholarship recipients through generous donor contributions as well as through interest earned through their investments. To learn more about MICF visit https://mifoundation.net/. If you are interesting in making a contribution to support the many partner organization supported through MICF, please visit https://tinyurl.com/SupportMICF.
