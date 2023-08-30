Sheriff’s Office seeks SAR volunteers
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking volunteers to join their Search and Rescue (SAR) team. The work these volunteers do is critical to the office’s operations and quick resolutions when responding to missing/lost persons calls and medical emergencies (such as hikers or hunters stuck in the woods due to an injury).
If you enjoy the outdoors and want to help your community, please consider submitting a volunteer application or contacting us for more info. The SAR team involves people of all ages that participate in a variety of units, such as human tracking, medical, and mounted posse (horseback searches).
Dallas Police Department leaves Twitter
The Dallas Police Department will no longer use X (formally known as Twitter). Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for any and all social media information, updates and posts.
