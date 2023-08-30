News Brief

Sheriff’s Office seeks SAR volunteers

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking volunteers to join their Search and Rescue (SAR) team. The work these volunteers do is critical to the office’s operations and quick resolutions when responding to missing/lost persons calls and medical emergencies (such as hikers or hunters stuck in the woods due to an injury).

