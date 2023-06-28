News Briefs

Injured subject airlifted from Bridgeport area
On June 24, Dallas Fire & EMS crews responded to the Bridgeport area for a serious traumatic injury. Working with SW Polk Fire District and Polk County Sheriff’s Office, DF&EMS determined that the injuries were severe enough to need assistance from a Life Flight Network helicopter. The individual was transported to an area trauma center with serious injuries.
Dallas woman killed making wrong-way turn
A Dallas motorist was killed June 15 making a wrong-way turn onto Highway 223.
According to the Oregon State Police, officers responded at 11:47 A.M., to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 223, at the intersection with Rickreall Road.
The preliminary investigation indicated a yellow Volkswagen Beetle, operated by Lorine Wooldridge, 66, of Dallas, was traveling eastbound on Highway 223 when she took the exit at Rickreall Road. Wooldridge made a U-turn on Rickreall Road and drove the wrong way back towards Highway 223. The Volkswagen attempted to merge back onto the highway heading eastbound and was struck in the drivers side door by a white Ford F-150, operated by Perry G. Freeman II, 49, of Dallas.
Wooldridge was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger in the Volkswagen, Margaret McCloud, 77, of Dallas, suffered serious injury and was transported to a local hospital.
Freeman and his passenger son were uninjured.
The roadway was impacted for about three hours during the on-scene investigation.
OSP was assisted by Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas Police Department, Dallas Fire, SW Polk Fire and ODOT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.