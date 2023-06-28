News Briefs

Injured subject airlifted from Bridgeport area

On June 24, Dallas Fire & EMS crews responded to the Bridgeport area for a serious traumatic injury. Working with SW Polk Fire District and Polk County Sheriff’s Office, DF&EMS determined that the injuries were severe enough to need assistance from a Life Flight Network helicopter. The individual was transported to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.