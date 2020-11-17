Gnome hunt changed due to two-week freeze
DALLAS — if you are looking for clues to find Wizzle Tinkerfoot, Dallas' lost gnome, the search has been changed due to the two-week freeze now in effect.
Instead of using clues to find area businesses to find more clues, the hints will now be posted by search sponsor Dallas Area Visitors Center twice per week. Find clues at the visitor’s center Facebook page.
Here’s the first clue to get you started: The light of day rises here in a city twice as big as it’s neighboring hamlets.
The person who locates Wizzle wins a $500 prize, so happy hunting.
Dallas Rotary awards grants
DALLAS – Dallas Rotary Club this month is distributing grant funds for five local organizations and one in Guatemala.
“We are so pleased that we could leverage $3,000 in club funds with $3,000 in Rotary District 5100 funds to support the Dallas community and a literacy project in Guatemala,” said Dallas Rotary President Eileen DiCicco. “We could not have done it without the support of our generous community and Dallas Rotarians.”
The funds will support the following:
• Purchase of diapers, formula, wipes and hygiene supplies for families served by Family Building Blocks.
• A computer upgrade to help Polk Community Free Clinics maintain electronic records and serve patients, and test strips for diabetic patients.
• Personal care items for Dallas Food Bank patrons.
• Tomato cages for the Dallas Youth Garden to grow and harvest produce for food insecure.
• Dictionaries for 360 Dallas-area fourth graders.
• Educational programs benefiting students and teachers in Guatemala through the Guatemala Literacy Project Global Grant, a $450,000 project funded by 173 Rotary clubs and 23 districts worldwide.
“Dallas Rotarians will be contributing ‘sweat equity’ to the local grant programs,” DiCicco added. “This is what community service is all about. Everyone working together to create a healthier community.”
Western receives $1 million to assist deaf people
MONMOUTH — Western Oregon University’s (WOU) Research and Resource Center with Deaf communities (RRCD) has received a $1 million grant from the federal Rehabilitation Service Administration (RSA).
This grant supports WOU’s Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling (RMHC) program, which trains people to facilitate employment, independent living, community integration and more for individuals who are deaf or have disabilities.
The grant began this month and runs through Sept. 30, 2025. RRCD will receive $200,000 annually to support RMHC students with their tuition, training and professional development and recruitment efforts to bring in more students from underserved populations. This grant is in addition to a $1 million grant received last year to support these initiatives, and WOU is one of the few institutions to receive both five-year grants.
Falls City Council appoints city manager
FALLS CITY — The Falls City City Council appointed AJ Foscoli as the new city manager.
Foscoli is the former economic development directior fo the city of Dallas. He began his new job on Tuesday (Nov. 17).
“I am very excited to work with AJ,” said Falls City Mayor Jeremy Gordon. “He has a proven reputation in the region in areas of economic and community development and those talents will serve Falls City well.”
For more on this story, see the Nov. 25 edition of the I-O.
