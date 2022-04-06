Itemizer-Observer
Eric Scharer discovered growing up those weren’t creative juices flowing through his veins. Rather, it was probably neon. Now 54, the Monmouth resident is looking to revive the not-quite lost art of bending glass for neon displays he first became enamored with as a young man in search of a creative trade school.
While working for a display company in Portland when he was 19, Scharer, big into the colorful artwork of advertising, found his true calling after walking into the Neon Art School.
“I went in and saw these guys doing what I’m doing here (in his Monmouth garage), and thought, ‘I can do that. I KNOW I can do that,’” Scharer said. “It was just so exciting to me to see tubes being bent.”
After a couple years bending glass in Portland, Scharer said he got homesick, so moved back to Salem and was hired by Martin Brothers Signs in 1987.
He figures he spent 10-12 years in the sign business just bending glass, thousands of pieces of all shapes and sizes. But then his back deteriorated, leaving him fully disabled. About the same time, the neon sign industry also deteriorated.
“Every neon guy will tell you – there’s the days before LEDs (light emitting diodes) and the days after LEDs,” Scharer said. “What happened to me not only did I hurt my back and couldn’t work anymore, but LEDs just decimated the neon industry. We ruled outdoor advertising.”
He explained people have forgotten cities used to be full of neon.
“LEDs can’t do that,” he said pointing to a book whose page was lit with multi-colored photos of elaborate neon sign displays. “The LED industry is great. Certain things LEDs are good for. But as far as outdoor advertising goes, video boards are about all they’re good for.”
But just like fashion, Scharer said commercial advertising goes through trends, 15-year cycles usually. Neon is experiencing a big revival and he wants to be at the center of it.
March 23 was the first time he started bending glass again since 2010.
“It’s kind of exciting. I like doing it,” Scharer said.
He’s set up three neon crafting shops throughout his career. The latest is in his Monmouth garage. He’s got friends in the industry who’ve helped make sure all the safety standards are met, including the installation of a propane gas line.
Scharer said working out in his garage shop is the perfect setup where he can work until his back gives out and he can go back inside and lay down.
His garage setup is just the first phase of a grand plan.
“I really want to make a sign museum. Or I want people to get excited about neon again. I’m not making any money on it, it’s expensive, between materials and parts. I’m just doing it because I love it. I just want other people to experience neon, too,” Scharer said.
Nothing in his garage is explosive. All the gas is inert, nothing pressurized.
However, due to current world events, he heard there was going to be a shortage of neon, because a lot of the supplies are made in the Baltic states. Neon is exported from Russia, Crimea and Ukraine, and he fears the war will disrupt its availability. So, he stocked up, buying six flasks of gas from a distributor in Minnesota, each with the ability to pump a couple hundred feet/sections of neon.
In addition, Scharer said neon is 100% renewable, stored in all recycled glass. LEDs, on the other hand, are “made with unbelievable amounts of chemicals,” he added.
One thing you won’t find in his garage is a computer. Scharer said he’s old school, drawing up designs by hand then projecting them onto paper hanging on the wall to be traced into the final form.
“In the past, it was all made by hand, pen to paper. I’m determined to teach people how to make things without computers. It’s incredibly important to me. You can make this thing, but without using a computer at all. A photocopier might be the most you can use,” he explained.
“It was tracing patterns, cutting out shapes by hand with knives, peeling and masking and painting. Those days are gone,” he added. “I guess I’m just a purist that way. People forget how many hours and hours and hours and hours of labor goes into something simple.”
Bending the glass over 1,400-degree propane flame is only half the battle.
“Once you get the glass out of the fire, you’ve got to get right to table to make sure the bend is matching up to the sketched-out pattern,” Scharer added.
His latest project is matching Ms for Marion Metalworks in Dallas.
“I told my nephew, who has a motorcycle shop in Dallas, I’d do my first sign for him,” he said.
The next phase after startup is teaching.
“My long-range goal is to get out of this place, get a larger facility, get two or three stations and actually have students learning,” Scharer said. “Part of being in this trade is you’ve got to pass your knowledge on down to someone else. Because if you don’t, what’s it all for?”
His final stage is finding somewhere to store the neon creations for posterity – a museum. Scharer said “all kinds of American sign museums being opened up everywhere,” including an impressive one in The Dalles.
“I want everyone to see how neon is made, because a typical museum will have a neon shop like this in house where people can come watch and learn,” he said.
Another aspect to his neon profession is preserving the work others’ have done. Scharer has a huge stash of beer neon he plans to refurbish. And he was able to save the parking sign from the now closed Kwan’s Cuisine in Salem. He’s keeping a lookout for other signs in the region.
“I’ve got my sights set on the Eola Inn. If anyone takes that sign down, it will be destroyed. It needs to be preserved,” he said. “There used to be a big neon sign next to it that said ‘restaurant,’ but it was taken down.”
Scharer added there’s method behind his madness of reviving the neon industry.
“It will bring tourism. The more neon signs on a building, the more people will come,” he explained. “There’s a saying. A business with no sign, is a sign with no business.”
You can follow his progress on his Facebook page or discover other group Facebook pages featuring neon professionals.
