From humble and humane origins rose the Ron Wilson Center.
The center first opened in 1974, when six adults with developmental disabilities were moved from the infamous Fairview Training Center. Their new home was at 155 Clay St. in Monmouth. The adults were cared for and supported by a young couple who lived with them.
“That was the beginning of the Ron Wilson Center,” said Marci Kallinger, the center’s executive director, “So for many years, this was home to many of the people that we supported.”
Of the original six, one is still alive. Now in his 70’s, the man is still supported by the Center.
Over the years, the role of this original building changed. It’s no longer used for residential purposes. It’s the center’s administrative hub. In a few weeks it will be a parking lot, with 40 new spaces. Its demolition and repurposing to coincide with the completion of the new administrative building next door.
Transition from old to new is expected to take place next month. A grand opening and ribbon cutting is probable next year, away from the near certainty of Oregon’s traditional wet, gray winter months.
The old building won’t be forgotten. It represents a direct link to the Center’s past, which itself is linked to bold thinking from a half century ago. The move is bittersweet for some program staff, said Kallinger, given these connections.
“There’s a lot of history in this building, right here. There’s a lot of history. People came here from Fairview. They were in an institution simply because they had a disability, not because of any other reason,” she added. “In the 1970s, it was a really special thing for people to think so progressively, to open a home to people that have disabilities so they can live in their community. Just like you and I do.”
Fairview was anything but progressive. Its residents, called “inmates” by staff, were reportedly subjected to lobotomies, forced sterilizations, and other forms of systematic abuse. Lawsuits, allegations and parental action forced the institution to close its doors in 2000.
The need for support for the disabled has only grown. Ron Wilson now has 13 group homes and a supported living program. So, more space is needed for administrative support.
Construction is on a site that was donated to the Center years ago by the Crider family. On it were two houses, used later as homes by residents. One home became an administrative services annex. An example of the need for more space.
Project architect is Scott McDonald with Studio 3 Architecture. The new building measures 8,500 square feet. It is self-funded, Kallinger said, and construction began earlier this year.
The building is designed to meet current, future and emergency needs. An example of the latter, use of the building is written into the Center’s emergency preparedness plan.
“We have been very thoughtful. If, for instance, there was a situation in which we had to relocate people that are living in our homes. To be able to relocate them due to an earthquake or a flood or a fire or anything like that,” said Kallinger of the building’s role as shelter.
A backup generator is onsite for residents who are on oxygen or other medical supports that require electricity. The generator runs on propane.
The break room includes a full kitchen “in case we need to do meals. In one of the bathrooms there is a washer and dryer. So we have kept (things like this) in mind, as far as having an alternative plan for (our) people … in case of an emergency,” said Kallinger.
Extra square footage allows for much-needed meeting spaces.
“We do have about 150 employees, total. So we need conference spaces for training, team meetings and events,” said Kallinger.
The new building features a large conference room that can host large group events and group training sessions. There will be more office space for existing staffers. Unused space will accommodate future growth.
History is not only found in physical structures. It’s also found in people.
“My first day of work here was July 4, 1997. I just celebrated my 26-year anniversary. I remember going to a home, meeting the people that lived there, and we went down to the park to enjoy the festivities. Later that evening, we went to Independence to watch fireworks. And that was my first day of work,” said Kallinger.
Other memories are just as treasured by Kallinger.
“Some of those people from that day are no longer with us. They’ve passed on. But they’re the people who kept me here as long as I’ve been here. It’s been wonderful to meet new people and build new relationships. But the ones that you meet in the beginning are pretty special in their way, and you don’t forget them.”
