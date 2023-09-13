Wilson Center

An architect’s drawing of the new Ron Wilson Center Administrative Building, set to open next month in Monmouth. The building is at the corner of Monmouth Avenue and Clay Street.

 Contributed by Studio 3 Architecture

From humble and humane origins rose the Ron Wilson Center.

The center first opened in 1974, when six adults with developmental disabilities were moved from the infamous Fairview Training Center. Their new home was at 155 Clay St. in Monmouth. The adults were cared for and supported by a young couple who lived with them.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.