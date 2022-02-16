50 years ago
Feb. 9, 1972
Scout–O–Rama comes to Polk fairgrounds
More than 200 Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Explorers will be taking part in the annual Scout–O–Rama to be held at the Polk County Fairgrounds on Saturday from 1-5:30 p.m. in commemoration of the 62nd anniversary of of the Boy Scout program.
The month of February is annual designated as National Boy Scout Month. Over the past few weeks, scout units from throughout Polk County have been working on different aspects of the scouting program to demonstrate to the public at the Scout–O–Rama. Skits will also be put on to show different activities of scouting.
Dragons mash Huskies
Tuesday evening, while the Blazers’ Charlie Yelverton was sitting cross-legged on the Coliseum floor during the warmups, and later Gary Gregor was being whistled off the floor for two technicals, and Willie McCarter and coach Roland Todd were making their final appearance with the Portland Trail Blazers, the Dallas Dragons were playing basketball. And how they played basketball. Running and gunning, slapped the hosting Sweet Home Huskies by a resounding 72-34 score.
Jumping Jim Chaffin, Dallas’ premier center, who ranks number two in CVL scoring with an 18.5 scoring average drove the truck. Tuesday night the talented senior, who seems to improve with every ball game racked up an all time personal high of 29 points and crashed the boards for an even more amazing 33 rebounds.
Dallas attorney selected to serve at convention
Polk County Attorney Ben Graham has been selected to serve on the Platform and Resolutions Committee for the Democratic State Convention. Graham was informed of his selection by Caroline Wilkins of Corvallis. Wilkins is state party chairman. The committee will consider and review proposed resolutions received from various county pre-primary conventions which are being held this month.
40 years ago
Feb. 10, 1982
Arctic wolf that mauled by will return to birthplace soon
The wolf would have been flattened. Half the audience at Monday’s Polk County Dog Control Board meeting left the room after District Attorney Doug Dawson announced that the county would do nothing about the wolf that mauled a Dallas boy last week.
But the legal question has apparently been answered after Thomas Moore, the wolf’s owner, agreed Monday to remove the wolf from the county and take it back to Washington state, where it was raised. Moore’s attorney, Chris Lillegard, said that it’s up to the city of Dallas to allow Moore and the wolf to leave.
“It’s more of a mess than it should be,” said Lillegard.
Benjamin Millus, 2, son of Marie Simons of Dallas, is recovering from the 70 puncture woulds he suffered after being bitten repeatedly by a 150-pound arctic wolf Feb. 3.
Stockpiled government cheese comes into Polk
Dallas is going to get some of the 30 million pounds of stockpiles cheese released by the federal government, put according to Kathie Wenos of the Dallas Information Referral Office, things are off to a bad start.
She received an announcement from the government that the cheese was to be distributed Tuesday and Wednesday of this week (that’s right, yesterday and today) and the announcement was to run in the I-O.
Other areas in the county will be getting cheese handouts later this week.
Surplus processed cheese released from storage by the U. S. Department of Agriculture is being made available to qualifying low-income families in Dallas beginning yesterday and continuing through today.
Academy closure hearing slated for Feb. 22
Deciding to hold a public hearing Feb. 22, with a decision to be made no later than March 8, the Dallas School Board listened intently Monday evening as district administrators reported on the feasibility of making Dallas High School a four-year institution.
In addition to moving the ninth grade from LaCreole to the high school building, the seventh grade would move from Academy to LaCreole Jr. High and the three sixth grade classes now at Academy would return to the elementary schools.
The dollars and cents savings gained by closing the Academy building and consolidating the ninth through 12th grades are estimated between $254,000 and $279,000 in the first year with three–year savings expected to exceed $700,00, according to Superintendent Gordon Kunke.
