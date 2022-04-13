50 years ago
Apr. 12, 1972
Bicycle trails criticized
“Bicycle trails don’t need to be super highways, but they do need to be safe and usable,” stated legislative candidate Al Opplinger as he held a press conference last Thursday on the recently completed bicycle path that connects Monmouth and Independence on both sides of State Highway 51.
Opplinger, who supports the bicycle trails concept, voiced strong dissatisfaction in the location and the quality of the paths and pointed out many safety hazards that exist in the now local bicycle routes.
“Much of the base gravel that was thrown in is unstable; the asphalt surface is uneven and rough in many sections and has been that way from the beginning when the project was completed just last December.”
Snakes encountered on ‘campaign trail’
A campaigning politician never knows what he’ll run into these days. Recently while campaigning in Independence, Jim Sumner of Monmouth encountered Miss Altheria Watkins, Independence resident and Oregon College of Education student, and her four pet boa constrictors.
Sumner, Republican candidate for the Oregon House of Representatives from the 34th district, was finally persuaded to cuddle one of the larger snakes, a friendly 10-foot boa. Miss Watkins, after being convinced of the sincerity of Sumner’s candidacy, pointed out that she is available to discuss and show her unique pets to schools, civic clubs and other interested organizations.
OCE arts building proposal shown to planners
The Monmouth Planning Commission approved the plot plan for a new motel at their meeting last Wednesday night.
The motel is to be built by John R. Glodt, John L. Gloat and James L. Glodt, owners of J’s restaurant, and will be located north adjacent to the restaurant on North Pacific Avenue.
The two houses on the property will be removed to allow for the motel and additional parking.
A plan for a Fine Arts building on the Oregon College of Education campus was presented by OCE business manager, John Sparks. The planned building will be located on the corner of Knox and Powell Streets, east of the Campus elementary school gymnasium. The cost is estimated at $1,875,000. The request for the building will be made to the 1973 legislature, and if approved will be paid for completely out of state funds.
40 years ago
Apr. 14, 1982
Lavery, Pratt will resign at the end of school year
Polk County cleared last week that the services of two well known educators will be lost at the end of the school year.
On the heels of the resignation of Western Oregon State College President Gerald Leinwand, Dennis Lavery, director of college relations at WOSC announced he will be leaving the college this summer.
Gordon Pratt, superintendent of the Central School District, told the board of that district that he will resign effective June 30.
Laverty attributed his leaving to “allegiance” to Leinwand, allegiance he said would be difficult to transfer to a new president.
Pratt, 55, said poor health, resulting from a heart attack in January, has made it impossible for him to continue his role as superintendent.
Olliff, Lethto lead 12 to State USWF
Brian Lehto and Tony Olliff were champions in the United States Wrestling Federation district meets last Saturday. They and 10 other Dallas wrestlers qualified for the state USWF championships at North Salem High School.
Lehto beat the pack in the 11-12 year-old 95-pound division and Olliff prevailed in the 13-14 year-old 115-pound class.
Andy Foster took second in the 9-10, 85-pound class, Mark Johnson was second in the 11-12 130-pound division, Brian Yost was third at 110-pounds among 13-14 year-olds, Shawn Hall took fourth in the 135-pound class among 13-14 year olds.
16 PRs soothe DHS girls’ track loss
Lakeridge’s girls track team made hay in the sunshine, beating Dallas 100-25 and winning all but one event, but the Dallas girls stood up well, according to coach Pat Healy, and had much to smile about themselves.
Sixteen personal bests, for example, and Melanie Byrne’s two school records in the high jump and high hurdles.
“Anytime you can do that you know you’re doing okay,” said Healy.
