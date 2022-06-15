50 years ago
June 15, 1972
Groundbreaking held for community hospital
Senator Mark Hatfield returned to his birthplace of Dallas last Thursday to participate in groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Polk Community Hospital. The first shovel of dirt was turned by Mrs. A.E. Starbuck, with the second turned by Senator Hatfield. The $1.5 million facility will replace the 58-year-old Dallas Hospital where Senator Hatfield was born.
Joining Senator Hatfield in the ceremonies were the Polk County Board of Commissioners; the mayors of Dallas and surrounding communities; A. C. Branson, Hospital Administrator; and Maurice Lewitt, Chairman of the Board of Hyatt Medical Enterprises, Inc., which operates the Dallas Hospital and the new successor hospital.
Polk Community Hospital, in its first phase of construction, will be equipped with 40 acute care beds and 10 extended care beds.
Shockey chosen to head board
Dr. Don Shockey was elected chairman of Dallas School District No. 2 school board during Monday night’s meeting. Shockey will succeed Chuck Ziegler on July 1 at the beginning of the 1972-73 fiscal year.
Several new staff members were appointed. They include Robert Mattingly as the first elementary school counselor in the Dallas district. Mattingly has taught for one year in the primary grades at Monmouth and one year in special education at Lebanon.
Other appointees are Ann Daley of Seattle, Wash., as the Dallas High School librarian, replacing Walt Blackburn; Mary Ann Johnson of Oregon City, as home economics teacher at Dallas High School, replacing Mrs. Shirley Hardy; Charles Wade, business education and distributive education at Dallas High School, assisting Ed Caillier and replacing Bob Cantonwine in football; Krista Trueax, as home economics teacher at LaCreole, replacing Mrs. Donna Wetter and Mrs. Ann Hurd, grades four and five at Rickreall.
New homes go up south of Monmouth
Several new homes are gracing the landscape south of Monmouth. Keeping up with the builders, the latest one started belongs to Mr. and Mrs. David Riddell who are building on the hill between the two highways, in back of their present home. It is a one-story ranch type home with three bedrooms.
Mr. and Mrs. Harlan Conkey and family have moved into their new two story home on the hill between the highways southeast of the cemetery. It is a four bedroom home with 4200 sq. ft. of living sarea. Huge windows enhance the beautiful view in three directions. They have recently added a swimming pool on the west of the house.
Three new homes, two finished and one well along are on the John Dickinson subdivision north of Helmick Park. Mr. and Mrs. Mike Tayulor and Mr. and Mrs. Claude Smith are living in their homes.
40 years ago
June 16, 1982
Jim Allgood dead at 64
James “Jim” Allgood, 64, lifetime resident of Dallas, died Thursday, June 10.
B Ron Dec. 24, 1917, in Dallas, Allgood lived and worked in the area all his life, except for a stint in the military from which he was discharged as a colonel with the 9th Infantry Division.
He was a CPA that started with the Salem firm of Bowers, Davis and Hoffman. That firm later merged with Touche-Ross. Allgood was a partner in both companies.
He retired fully from Touche-Ross on Sept. 1, 1980 and at the time of his death was working full-time at Rickreall Farm Supply as a comptroller, according to Art Dempsey, Rickreall Farm Supply.
Dallas votes to continue Bible School policy
Apathy and public indifference took a back seat Monday night as some 80 members of the public packed into the boardroom of school district no. 2 at the Morrison Administration Building.
The occasion brought out the unusually large crowd was a review of the weekday school of the Bible program, a fixture in the Dallas district since 1938 and a privately-funded program that attracts over 80 percent of the eligible children in the district’s elementary grades.
The school board unanimously agreed to leave the school’s role in the program unchanged aside from looking to more ‘meaningful instructional activity,” for those that don’t participate in the one hour per week class.
Dallas Nursing Home plans 97-unit addition
The Dallas Nursing Home last Tuesday was allowed a conditional use permit by the city of Dallas planning commission to build a 97-unit “congregate housing” addition next to the present facility.
The 2.53-acre addition will be located east of Tilgner Avenue and will feature living units with bedrooms, living rooms, bathrooms, sundecks and a variety of “congregate” recreational areas including a mail social area and dining hall.
