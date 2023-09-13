50 years ago
Sept. 13, 1973
Elbow-to-elbow first graders
Overcrowded conditions in the first grade at Lyle and Whitworth Elementary Schools was the topic for discussion and decision-making during Monday night’s meeting of Dallas School District No. 2.
This year, Whitworth has a record breaking 75 first graders – 29 in Mrs. Norma Gorman’s room and 26 in Mrs. Pauline Parmenter’s room. To ease the crowded conditions, board members voted unanimously to bus 25 of the Whitworth first graders to Rickreall, where they will use a vacated classroom in Rickreall Elementary School. The move will take place as soon as the district is able to hire a new first grade teacher.
Dragons disassemble Estacada Rangers 33-zip
“I think we threw more passes in this game than we’ve thrown in the past four years,” exaggerated Dallas coach Ron August.
The hosting Estacada Rangers would probably agree with August. They ‘sat back’ and watched quarterback Lindsay Harms perforate their secondary at will. The rifle armed senior zinged in 12 completions on 17 attempts good for 191 yards.
Harms’ favorite targets Friday night were end Steve Veazie and halfback Bob Smith. Veazie gathered in seven of the on-the-money aerials good for 114 yards including a second period TD reception that covered 41 yards.
Local OCE graduates now in teaching jobs
Nine 1973 Oregon College of Education graduates from Dallas have taken teaching jobs for the new school year.
David Guile is teaching fifth grade at Whitworth Elementary School in Dallas and Jean Johnston is at Lyle Elementary School in Dallas.
Two others have jobs in Washington. Terry Fischer teaches physical education at Kelso High School in Kelso and Leonard Stutzman is teaching Spanish and coaching cross country at Shelton High School in Shelton.
Daniel McLain has accepted a position in South Australia, where he will teach science.
Billie Sue Howarth is teaching English and social studies at North Marion Junior-Senior High School in Aurora; Dennis Olafson will teach math and coach track at Harrisburg High School in Harrisburg; Patrick Brock is at Ochoco Elementary School in Prineville; and Helen Povey is teaching fourth and fifth grades in the Arock, Oregon School District.
40 years ago
Sept. 14, 1983
Three file to replace Dougherty
Three candidates so far have announced plans to vie for the seat that will be vacated by Polk County Commissioner Hank Dougherty next year.
Candidate filings opened last Thursday and will continue through March 6 for Dougherty’s commission position and four other top Polk County offices.
Seeking his position so far will be Don Denlinger of Dallas, Craig Hanneman of West Salem and Phil Kaltenbach of Rickreall.
McCurry buys Dallas Sentry
Dallas has a grocery store with a new name and owner.
Ed McCurry, who has managed the Dallas Sentry Market since April, purchased the store Monday and has changed its name to Mac’s Sentry Market.
McCurry bought the store located at 1050 S.E. Uglow Ave. from United Grocers, which had acquired the business from Ken and Barbara Klawitter.
Wild Bill’’s beats Tax Mini-Mizers
Two Polk County softball teams battled it out for the crown in last weekend’s Tuner Lions Tournament of Chanpions.
Wild Bill’s of Independence defeated Tax Mini-Mizers of Dallas, 10-9 in the final game of the eight team tournament. Santiam Depot of Turner was third and Silver Dollar of Salem was fourth.
The most valuable player of the tournament was Frank Vandenberg of Wild Bill’s. All-stars from Wild Bill’s were Clay Warner and Kip Johnson.
