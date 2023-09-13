Flashback

Flashback 

This week’s Itemizer-Observer Flashback is from Sept. 5, 1973. Dallas FFA – Members of the Dallas High School chapter of the Future Farmers of America, who recently won a number of county and state fair honors are shown with some of their show animals. Posing with their cattle project animals are. From left, Dennis Ingle, Keith Niggli, Roger Rouleau and Shirley Meyers

 Itemizer-Observer File

50 years ago

Sept. 13, 1973

