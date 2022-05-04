50 years ago
May 3, 1972
Canoe campaigner to ‘land’ at Indy
State Senator Don Willner will arrive at Independence landing at 4 p.m., Friday, may 5th. Willner plans several overnight stops on his 11 day canoe trip down the Willamette River as he campaigns for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate.
Willner is the author of the Oregon Scenic Rivers Act and the Oregon Recreational Trails system. He is paddling his canoe from Eugene to Portland to stress the importance of Oregon’s water resources and their role in the future development of the Oregon economy, power needs and recreational opportunities.
While in Polk County, Willner plans stops at the Valley Migrant League office and dinner at the O.CE. Food Service Building Friday evening.
Golf course to reopen
Plans to reopen the golf driving range and eight-hole pitch and putt golf course at the Plantation Club in Dallas were announced this week by Jim Anderson, new owner of the course.
Anderson has been working on the property for several weeks mowing grass and beginning repairs on fencing for the driving range, although he does not expect to be in operation before June 1. He still has to get the approval of both the city and county planning commissioners to reopen the former course and range before going back into operation. Parts of the facility is in both the city and county.
Fire hall under construction
Work began last week on the Rickreall fire hall, a wooden quonset hut style building, to house three pieces of fire equipment and a meeting room for the volunteer fire department.
The 40-by-60 foot building is located at the corner of Highway 99 West and Post Office Street, and is at the site of the former Rickreall Community Church, which was destroyed by fire about five years ago.
40 years ago
May 5, 1982
Dallas Co-op opens new, third store
The Dallas Co-op opened a new feed and garden store in Independence at the former site of Slauson Ford, according to co-op manager Junior Updike.
Updike said there was “Nothing over there to speak of,” in the way of feed stores, so his cooperative decided to open the shop because they already had the feed available to sell.
The Independence store is the third opened by the company; the others are in Rickreall and in Dallas.
Farmer takers to the skies in plane he made himself
Ken Schellenberg, a Dallas area farmer, just finished building a “Weedhopper,” a do-it-yourself airplane that carries one person and has a wingspan of 28 feet.
Schellenberg said it has taken about 50 hours to build the plan. Most tedious was cutting the aluminum pipes which make the Frame and drilling holes in them.
Recently he took the plane on its first hop above the fields.
“It was nice and calm, then it got real windy,” he said. That’s when he came back down. “It was great – I loved it.”
Soup labels from well-shivers buy equipment for two-room school
Pedee school may be a two-room school house with two teachers and only 38 students, but when it comes to collecting Campbell’s Soup labels, it has city-size enthusiasm.
Since 1976, the Campbell’s Soup company has exchanged goods such as microscopes, jump ropes, balls and bats, and learning games, for Campbell Soup labels that students collected and mailed back to the company.
The success of the Pedee school campaign to collect more labels is due to the effort of one parent, Wanda Maddux, two decided to run an ad asking people to mail their labels for the school in “Ruralite,” a small paper published by the Consumer Power Co., which supplies power to the Pedee area.
Since the school began the drive, it’s collected more than 30,000 labels, and with them has purchased a flag, tow microscopes, a ball inflater, four puff footballs, 12 play balls, six safety bats, spell games, and many other learning aids.
