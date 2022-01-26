50 years ago
Jan 12, 1972
Classen joins department
Howard Classen, an employee at thePolk County Branch of the Oregon Bank, was recently promoted into the loan department where he will be involved in making all types of loans.
He has worked in the operations department as an assistant cashier and is currently one of two assistant managers.
A long-time resident of Dallas, he graduated from Dallas High School, attended Oregon College of Education and served in the U.S. Marines.
He was recently installed as president of the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce for 1972.
Rural water story unveiled
Domestic water is now being supplied or soon will be to rural areas in Polk County, according to John Hansen, Polk County Extension Agent.
The Luckiamute Domestic Water Cooperative began operations in the summer of 1970 and now serves more than 250 rural residents in the southern part of the county, including Airlie, Suver, Pedee and Bridgeport.
“There’s 54 miles of pipe just to serve these people,” Hansen said, “with water coming from a well south of Independence.”
The project was organized as a cooperative and a board of directors was elected. Local financing of $20,000 for the water system was provided by 200 rural residents who signed up in the beginning of the project at $100 per family.
Special education teacher receives grant for classroom
Mrs. Burton Bell of Rickreall, a member of a philanthropic education organization in Salem, announced a special grant given to a Dallas teacher during Monday night’s school board meeting.
The group presented Mrs. Sam (Diane) Weaver, special education teacher at Dallas High School, with a $100 check for use in her classroom.
“The money is her’s to do with as she likes,” Mrs. Bell commented. “But we wanted the school board to be aware of the situation.”
40 years ago
Jan. 27, 1982
Joe Card, Mary Lou Gardner are ‘First Citizens’
Mary Lou Gardner and Joe Card are Dallas’ “First Citizens” for 1981.
They were named at the 25th Annual Dallas Community Awards Banquet, sponsored by the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce, which was held Saturday night in the Civic Center.
Gardner and Card were lauded for their years of contribution to the community and its citizens. Polk county Clerk Vi Starks presented the first Citizen award to Gardner and U. S. Congressman Denny Smith was on hand to present Card with his award.
Kunke appointed to commission
Governor Vic Atiyeh has appointed four new members and reappointed two others to the state Teacher Standards and Practices Commission.
Appointed is Gordon Kunke of Dallas. Since 1970 he has been Dallas School District 2 superintendent of schools.
Duties of the 17-member commission include establishing rules for teacher certification and decertification, issuing certificates and devising and implementing standards for the evaluation of teacher education programs.
Retirees to be honored Friday at Willamette
Work stops at Willamette Industries Friday at 4 p.m. when a retirement party for four Willamette workers happens in Hayes Cafeteria on the plant grounds.
Frank Fast, with 40 wars, Myron Creswell, with 32 years, Bob Hayes, with 31 years, and Norton Ohern, with 26 years, will be honored at the party.
The four men stopped for a few minutes with an I-O reporter this week to reminisce on their days at Willamette Industries, and their thoughts on retiring in 1982 and memories of the days past will be the subject of an article in next week’s paper.
