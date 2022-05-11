50 years ago
May 10, 1972
Work begins soon on new hospital
Demolition and house moving activities are nearing completion in the block behind the Dallas Hospital as plans for construction have been set for later this month.
Hospital administrator A.C. ‘Toney’ Branson, said recently that the 50-bed hospital is expected to be completed early in 1973. Cost of the facility is estimated at $1.5 million.
The hospital was purchased by Setco, Inc. of Los Angeles, California, last July, but has since been acquired by Hyatt Medical Enterprises, also of Los Angels. Hyatt Medical Enterprises is a branch of the firm that owns Hyatt Houses and Hyatt Hotels throughout the world.
Thinclads blister Mac level in CVL action
Dallas’ trackman clipped the visiting McMinnville Grizzlies 81-55 last Monday. The win moved them to 2-2 in league. Mac has an identical record.
The meet marked the return of Roger Payne to the cinder track. The all-round athlete took firsts in the 440 and long jump and anchored the 440 relay and the mile relay. He personally earned 11 1.4 points.
Other outstanding performances included a new school record in the 120 low hurdles. Mark Tilgner, running in sun glasses, turned a flat 20.0. John Folz posed a new mark for upcoming sophomores by sprinting to a 23.6 in the 220.
Fishing winners named
Winners in the 22nd Annual Fishing Derby contest sponsored by Foster’s Sports Store in Dallas were announced this week. The five youngsters with the biggest fish caught in Polk County streams were: first, Curt Zibolski, seven year old, with a 12 and one-quarter inch fish; second, Del Zibolski, 12, with a 12-inch fish; third Marth Collingham, age 6, with a 12-inch fish; fourth, Jeff Collingham, age 9, with an 11 and one-half inch fish; and fifth, Dan Webb, 12, with an 11 and one-quarter inch fish.
40 years ago
May 12, 1982
Library sports coat of paint
Circulation was up in March over February despite the Dallas Public Library’s three day closure for painting, director Norm Sams reported to the city council last month.
The paint is part of a new coat the library is getting, along with new carpeting (most of which is down) new shelving and new furniture. The changes were made possible by a December, 1981 gift to the Library of $10,000 from Georgiana Gehrlinger Stevens, a former Dallas resident.
New officers of the Friends of the Library were elected in March. Pat Knight is president, Bob March vice-president and Charlotte Wirfs is the new secretary treasurer.
Dallas High wins award for theater
Dallas High School won an outstanding production award at the Western Oregon State College high school play festival April 30 for its production of “You Can’t Take It With You.”
Dallas High competed with nine other high schools in the festival, where awards were presented for best productions and best acting.
Dallas High was one of three to be recognized for the outstanding production.
Molinari attends youth leadership seminar
GayeAnn Molinari, a sophomore student at Dallas High School, was the only Dallas High School student chosen to attend the High O’Brian Youth Foundation leadership seminar held at Wilsonville April 25-27.
The seminar is sponsored by the Oregon Jaycees. One student from each of 180 high school attend. They are chosen by their schools.
Amy Fowler of Perrydale school also attended.
At the seminar were representatives from some of the major businesses in the United States, said Molinari.
