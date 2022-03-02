50 years ago
Feb. 23, 1972
Committee reviews new fire hall plans
On Tuesday evening, Feb. 15, officers of the Dallas Volunteer Fire Department met with mayor R.I. VanDen Bosch, city manager Howard Brandvold, fire chief Jack Stein and members of the city council public safety committee to discuss plans for a new central fire station for the city. In attendance at the meeting was also the architect that has been retained by the city council to design the new building. The eight volunteer fire department officers presented their ideas and recommendations for the building which will require a bond issue and election sometime during the summer of 1972.
Former mayor heads board of directors
Former Monmouth Mayor Harold C. Theda has been elected president of the Board of Directors of Beaver State Savings and Loan Association, Monmouth-Independence new savings loan association.
Theda, comptroller and secretary of Mountain Fir Lumber Company, will head the six-man board of directors of the new association.
David K. Fields, secretary treasure of American Village Corporation, was elected secretary of the board.
Harlan D. Conkey, professor at Oregon State University, was elected treasurer.
All three men are from Monmouth.
Local kegler headed for nation’s capitol
Dallas high senior Dennis Day will be flying back to Washington D.C. this July to compete in the All American Youth Bowl Championships. The all expense paid trip was recently awarded to the 17 year old bowler when he won the state finals at Timber Bowl in Springfield, Oregon on Feb. 5. He knocked down 1110 pins in six games for a 185 average.
Day’s performance on the lanes was just one of the requirements he had to satisfy to earn the coveted award. He also had to pass a scholarship test, meet high citizenship standards and write an essay on why he desired a scholarship.
40 years ago
Feb. 24, 1982
Dallas high goes 4-year; Academy closing
Increased opportunities for broader choice of subjects will be among the benefits seen as a result of a unanimous decision by Dallas school board members Monday evening.
Effective in the fall, Dallas High School will be a four-year institution with seven-period days for students and teachers alike. In recent years, the school has had only sophomores through seniors attending up to six classes daily.
Also approved was the closure of the Academy Junior High School building – until increased enrollments warrants its re-opening.
Students in the seventh and eighth graders will attend LaCreole Junior High School, while grades 1 through 6 retail in elementary school buildings.
Her 90th birthday
Abigail Louisa (Walker) Larsen was born Feb. 20, 1892 in the historic Lyle house in Dallas. (The house stood where Lyle school now stands).
Last Sunday she celebrated her 90th birthday at the Dallas Civic Center, with a reception hosted by her family.
The streets of Dallas weren’t paved during her childhood. People didn’t drive cars –º they rode in buggies pulled by horses. In winter the streets were muddles and in summer they were powdery dust.
“Abbie’s” mother died when she was 10 years old, and she stayed for a while with her father in Independence. But, at loose ends and alone, she went to stay with her grandparents, James and Abigail Elliott, in Dallas.
Finally, she moved in with the Stafrin family on Clay Street in Dallas, where she stayed until her marriage in 1922.
Ward, Norman, Raines and Goodson all win spots in state wrestling tournament
District champions Jeff Ward, Bob Norman and Don Raines led Dallas to a third-place finish at Willamette Valley League district wrestling competition last weekend.
Newberg won the meet with 273 points, Tigard followed with 223, Dallas scored 167.5.
Dallas had placed sixth in dual competition in the regular season. Coach Paul Olliff credited Dallas’s superior conditioning for earning Dallas such a high finish in district. Many of the Dragons’ points came in the consolation rounds with wrestlers had to compete in closely consecutive matches in order to advance and score.
Raines at 123 pounds, Ward at 115 and Norman at heavyweight did as they were expected and took firsts, while Jeff Goodson, at 98 pounds, also advances to state with his second place.
