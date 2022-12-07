50 years ago
Dec. 6, 1972
Falls City holly grower adds to Christmas spirit
Perhaps one of the more familiar Christmas decorations that will be displayed on doors and fireplaces this holiday season is the holly wreath or branch.
Originally brought from Central Europe in the mid-1800’s, holly has become a colorful part of the holiday season.
The first holly tree “farm” in Oregon was established in Portland in 1910. But there are few who realize that Polk County has its own holly farm. Fred and Ivah Luhde of Falls City grow holly as a sideline to their nursery business and are now busy preparing boxes full of holly branches to send all over the country.
New Indy mayor speaks at chamber
Speaker for the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce last week was the newly elected mayor of Independence, Jack Moothart.
Moothart said that he will support the plans now underway for the bicentennial celebration in 1976 and he will name two new members to the Planning Commission which will meet monthly on a regular day.
He said that he would like to see the entire city in better condition and urged a clean-up day in the spring. He favored updating the city’s zoning codes and he plans to invite representatives from all organizations in the city to attend council meetings.
Water superintendent retires
Pete Friesen, City of Dallas employee for the past 30 years, officially retired from the city.
Friesen was honored by fellow workers and city officials Thursday at a luncheon held in his honor at city hall.
He first came to work for Dallas as foreman for the water department back in 1943, only three days after moving to Oregon from Paso Robles, California. In 1955 he was named superintendent of the water department.
40 years ago
Dec. 8, 1982
A Christmas gift: The Rickreall Pageant
Though the town of Rickreall is barley a spot along Highway 99 with a store, a gas station, and 300 residents, it attracts more than 2,000 people during one week of December – they come to see one of five free performances of the biblical Christmas story.
Called the Rickreall Christmas Pageant, the play will be performed this this week, Wednesday through Saturday nights. The play has been performed since 1938 (except for a couple years during World War II) whith the intention of bringing a Christmas spirit to the Rickreall community and as a yule gift to spectators.
White named scholar-athlete
Glenn White of Dallas High School has been named a scholar-athlete to represent the Willamette Valley League, by the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame, announced Ron August, his coach.
White, a senior, was a two-year starter for Dallas at the center position. A lineman and a back from each league in the state are chosen. A banquet attended by Gov. Victor Atiyeh will be held Monday night at the Hilton Hotel in Portland. At that time, one lineman and one back will be chosen from all the state-wide nominees.
Hill cans 20 points to lead Dragon win
“Brilliant” passing and Julia Hill’s best game ever pulled the Dallas girls basketball team to a 49-47 win over McNary Thursday at the Keizer school.
Hill scored 20 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, including the final clinching basket. She also had seven rebounds, five of them defensive, four steals, and just one turnover and hit nine of 15 from the field to lead Dallas in the season-opening win.
