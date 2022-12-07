Flashback

Flashback

This week’s Itemizer-Observer Flashback is from Dec. 6, 1972. Retirement party – Pete Friesen, right, City of Dallas employee for 30 years, retired Thursday as water superintendent. Friesen is shown here with his wife Eva, Mayor R.I. VanDenBosch (shaking hands) and long-time city councilman Aaron Mercer. Friesen was honored at a retirement luncheon put on by the city and attended by fellow city workers.

 I-O file photo

50 years ago

Dec. 6, 1972

