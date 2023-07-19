50 years ago
Jul. 18, 1973
Council readies for dedication
Members of Dallas City Council set July 26 as the date for the dedication of the new fire station and Gala Park during Monday night’s regular council meeting.
Initially, it was to be a four-way dedication, including Mercer Dam and the Dallas Water Treatment plant improvements. However, a strike by operating engineers has halted completion at those two sites.
Although facilities are not completed, public tours will be given through the water plant and dam as part of the dedication ceremonies. The dedication is scheduled to coincide with the annual Karaze Daze celebration in Dallas, July 27 through July 29.
PeeWee All-Stars second at Phil
Dallas 17 – Philomath 3
Dallas jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead in the first inning and by the end of four frames they increased their advantage to 16-0. Don Stroud walked in the final segment, took second on past ball, and tallied on a Philomath bobble to give visiting Dallas its 17th run.
Dallas was devastating at the plate through the entire game. Lovelace, John Lebold and Wayne Thompson all clobbered home runs for the winners. Thompson slashed out a grand slammer to left field in the top of the third and scored every time he came to the plate to lead Dallas’ ‘runway’ juggernaut.
Dave Lyda and Lebold aided their teammates by scoring three runs apiece.
Monmouth names new police chief
Don Fagan, a member of the Monmouth police force the past seven years, was named police chief last Tuesday night by the city council.
He replaces Gary Miller, who resigned March 19 to accept a position at the Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island, Nebraska.
Sgt. Fagan has been acting police chief since Miller’s resignation.
40 years ago
Jul. 20, 1983
Valsetz gets $1.02 million
The Valsetz School District will receive an early Christmas present in the form of $1 million from an out-of-court settlement with Polk County.
The settlement marks the end of a long-running dispute in which the school district contested Polk County’s expense allocation taken for maintenance from state timberland sales receipts.
Since fiscal year 1978-79, Polk County has accumulated $1,553,621 in a special timberland account while the distribution percentage was argued in court.
Night turns to day in valley
Mother Nature did the fooling Tuesday morning.
She did it in a bright and noisy way as the Willamette Valley witnessed a boisterous electrical storm that began about midnight and lasted several hours into Tuesday, turning the night sky into flashes of fluorescence brighter than day.
Strings of streetlights went black at the height of the storm, but not because they were blown out. Some of the lightning flashes were long enough and bright enough that the photoelectric eyes that turns the streetlights on and off were “fooled” into reacting as though it was daytime, said Cliff Russell, local Pacific Power and Light manager.
Issacs sell computer extras
An outgrowth of Jerry Issac’s hobby will help his children and others prepare for the growing computer age.
Jerry and his wife, Doris, are starting a new mail order business for home computer accessories, called the Home Interface.
The Issacs, who both have regular jobs, will operate the business from their Dallas area home, which has its own home computer tucked into one corner of the living room.
The business will offer programs for games, education, home finance and business uses, computer printers, blank discs and modems, which allow computers to be hooked into phones for transmissions. The accessories will be sold specifically for Atari, Apple and Commodore home computers.
