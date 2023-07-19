Flashback

This week’s Itemizer-Observer Flashback is from July 18, 1973. Birthday Party – George Kurre, who was born back on July 11, 1883 in Missouri, and who moved to the Dallas area when he was six months old, celebrated his 90th birthday with fellow Rotarians on July 10 at the weekly noon meeting. George, with the birthday hat, received congratulations from Stan Malo, Ken Woods is at the right. George and his wife, Maggie celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in October.

50 years ago

Jul. 18, 1973

