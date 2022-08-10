50 years ago
August 9, 1972
Petitions circulating for ‘wet’ Monmouth
Petitions are being circulated in Monmouth in an effort to put package wines and beer in Monmouth stores.
If sufficient signatures are obtained, about 450 or 15 percent of the registered voters in the city, the question will be on the ballot in the Nov. 7 general election.
Coordinating the petition effort is a Salem attorney, Ronald McDonald. He is retained by Robert L. Webster, owner and manager of Webster’s IGA in Monmouth.
Currently city ordinances prohibit the sale or dispensing of alcoholic beverages within the city limits. Monmouth has been a “dry” town since the first settlement in 1885. Elections have been held to change the statutes in 1936, 1950, 1954 and 1960, but all were unsuccessful.
Monmouth is now the only dry town in Oregon, since Newberg changed in 1964.
4-Hers can ‘show off’ at the Polk County Fair
Hundreds of Polk County 4-H’ers will invade the Polk County Fairgrounds next week when the 53rd Polk County Fair gets underway. Their purpose will be to “show-off” their project accomplishments, according to Roger Fletcher, Polk Extension Agent in 4-H and Youth Development. Educational club exhibits, individual exhibits and a variety of contests will highlight the four day episode beginning Thursday, Aug. 17.
More than 1,100 boys and girls officially enrolled in 4-H carried more than 2,000 projects, Fletcher notes.
Woodman appointed to Polk Federal position
The appointment of Robert Woodman as administrative executive with Polk County Federal Savings and Loan Association, effective Aug. 1, as announced last week Thomas Newton, president of the association.
Newton said that Woodman will be working out of the W. Salem branch of the savings and loan until the new home office in Dallas is completed later this month. He further said that Woodman’s duties in the administrative position would involve securities and investment work for the association, payroll duties, and auditing of the branch offices.
Wood man has lived in Dallas since age 7. He attended most of his grade school and high school here and went to work for the former Dallas City Bank part time while still in high school.
40 years ago
August 11, 1982
Monkey Tree store offers only caramel corn around
When Peggy Bail went to the wholesaler to choose what candy she would sell at her new store, the Monkey Tree, she took her five, eight, and 10-year-old children with her. They picked out the candy that children love most, she said.
Those candies, as well as caramel corn, wooden bowls, figurines, juggling and magic supplies, thimbles and brass items are for sale at the shop, which is holding a grand opening this weekend.
The name of the store comes from items made of monkey tree wood. Many of the items sold are imported.
The store offers services such as ear piercing, gift wrapping, balloon bouquet deliveries and rental of wedding dresses and flowers.
Bemrose, Smith win
The Dallas Blue Dolphins Swim Team took sixth out of 1`3 teams in their own meet at the Dallas City Pool Saturday afternoon.
Gaining first for Dallas were Bodie Bemrose in the 9-10 year-old breaststroke and Brian Smith in the 13-14 year-old breaststroke. The 11-12 medley relay team of Jennifer Chertudi, Dan August, Jodi Ball and Laurie Beight took second. The 11-12 free relay team of Eight, Ball, Melody Roth and Jaylynn Earhart took third.
Thomas feels good despite North loss in Shrine game
Larry Thomas is hurting from the North-South Shriners Football Game Saturday night, but if he had his way there’d be another one this week.
“I hurt. I’ve got bruises all over,” Thomas said two days after playing virtually four full quarters of football with the rest of the best high school football players in the nation. Thomas’ North team lost to the South 34-7.
“I felt like it should be two out of three,” said the Solano Junior College bound freshman. “One game gets you up for another next week.” He leaves tomorrow for Fairfield, California, to start summer gridiron drills at Solano with former Dallas teammate Dan Caudillo.
