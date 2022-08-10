Flashback

Flashback

This week’s Itemizer-Observer Flashback is from Aug. 9, 1972. The girls from Dallas took the League Slowpitch Title plus the tournament held last Saturday in Dallas. Standing, from front to back, Wendy Folz, Boots Menefee, Tami Mehl, Deena Cattanach, Deb Peters, Kathie woods, Jeanette Balsbaugh, Suzi Padilla and coach Barb McIntosh. Back row, kneeling Leto to right, Richelle Carpenter, Sue Schierling and Donna Penner. Front, left to right, Toni Cagle, Diane Hanneman and Vicki Barendrecht. Not pictured is Lou Anne Speulda. 

 

 Itemizer-Observer File

50 years ago

August 9, 1972

