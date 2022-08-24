Flashback

This week’s Itemizer-Observer Flashback is from July 21, 1982. 13-Year-Old Senior League All-Stars, front row: Lisa Amaya, Andrea Pulley, Jeanne Smith, Janell Pyle; middle row: Michelle Tucker, Becky Dumler, Kim Janesofsky, Lori Nolan, Christy Randles; back row: coach Mary Smith, Robin Parks, Kathy Chance, Jodi Miller, manager Lonnie Baller.

 Itemizer-Observer File

50 years ago

Aug. 23, 1972

