50 years ago
Aug. 23, 1972
Fair attendance up nearly 500
Attendance at the 53rd annual Polk County Fair was up nearly 500 persons over last year for the four-day event with a total of 20,584 visitors. Attendance for 1971 was 20,092.
Polk 4-H’er attends camp
A Polk County 4-H’er was selected to attend the Oregon Youth Range Camp which was held during the first week in August. Kevin Schmidt, 16, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lyle Schmidt of Dallas won the honor to attend.
Oregon Youth Range Camp is conducted jointly by the Cooperative Extension Service, Oregon State University, and the Pacific Northwest Section, American Society of Range Wilderness Area in Logan Valley. High upland meadows, summer range land, timber, and Management. The purpose of the camp is to develop leaders with an understanding of the interrelationships among ranges, waters, soils, forests, wildlife and recreational resources, and to develop an ability to make objective decisions concerning resource management and use.
Rotarians out distance Kiwanians in annual Civic Club Clash
Two of Dallas’ Civic Clubs, Rotary and Kiwanis, Dueled out their differences on the Oak Knoll Course last Saturday morning. Rotary managed to turn out more low-handicap golfers than their friendly rivals and edged through with a 36.3 net stroke average to 38,8 for Kiwanians. Gross average cores also favored Rotary 45.39 to 52.
Rye Hardwood’s net 33 topped the winners while Lloyd Penner’s 371/2 headed up the losers. Ray Speulda’s 53 took high gross for Rotary, 8 strokes in front of Lex Hollaway’s and Curt Lamb’s 61’s.
40 years ago
Aug. 25, 1982
Historic house open
The Riley-Cutler house, an historic house that once stood in Dallas, but has been moved to Pedee where it is being restored, will be open for public inspection on Sunday, Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The house has been moved to Pedee by owners Steve and Charm Waller. Restoration is continuing, so visitors should regard the structure as a construction site for safety’s sake, according to the Wallers.
The house is listed on the National Register of Historic Sites.
Mode O’Day celebrates 50 years
The Mode O’Day store in Dallas is one in its Franchise of stores celebrating its 50th anniversary.
Mode O’Day has been a franchisor of women’s clothing since 1932.
Owner of the Dallas Store is Hannelore Duesterhoeft. She bought the store 13 years ago. When she noticed that the Salem Mode O’Day store was for sale, she stopped at the Dallas store to inquire. The owner of the Dallas store, Edna McTaggert, said “Buy mine!”
30,000 people, good weather attend fair
The weather cooperated with hot, dry days, as the 63rd Polk County Fair enjoyed four days of rain-free environment and attracted an estimated 30,048 fair goers last weekend.
According to Eleanor Boese, Fair Manager, the estimated attendance of 30,048 was just about 500 short of the attendance record set last year.
The numbers were down in the money department too, Boese said Monday. Gate and parking receipts were estimated at $11,000 and restaurant receipts were estimated at $27,500. Last year, the figures were $13,500 at the gate and $30,000 in the restaurant.
