Flashback

Flashback

This week’s Itemizer-Observer Flashback is from June 27, 1973. Retired – Edwin Keltner, performance man for the Dallas office of the Agricultural Rehabilitation and Conservation Service, retired this week after chalking up 21 years of service with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Keltner poses beside his 1964 Volkswagen, which he used extensively on his local job and accumulated over 200,000 miles in while serving area famers.

 Itemizer-Observer File

50 years ago

Jun. 27, 1973

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.