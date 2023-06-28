50 years ago
Jun. 27, 1973
Olympics group takes on new ‘campaign’
The committee that tried to bring the 1976 Winter Olympics to Monmouth and announced today an initiative campaign to move the state capitol from Salem to the Polk County town of Buena Vista.
“People in Oregon have a chance to vote for a new governor every four years,” said D.E.P. Bridges, the assistant chief of the Monmouth volunteer fire department and one of the sponsors of the measure. “But we haven’t had a chance to vote where the state capitol should be since 1862.”
Bridges, Ves R. Garner and Scott McArthur, all of Monmouth said that Buena Vista came within a few votes of winning a territorial preference election held in 1856. Buena Vista then was the seat of a thriving pottery industry and claimed to be the head of all-weather navigation on the upper Willamette River. Attempts to move the capitol during territorial times were foiled by the federal government which said it would cease paying the salary of the territorial governor if the capitol were moved.
I-O wins top award for weekly newspaper
The Polk County Itemizer-Observer was awarded the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association Elmo Smith Award for general excellence among Oregon weekly newspapers Friday night at the ONPA meeting in Seaside.
Winner of Oregon’s Charles Sprague Award for Excellence among Oregon’s daily newspapers was the Eugene Register-Guard.
The awards presentations were made at Seaside during the 68th annual meeting of ONPA. More than 200 publishers of Oregon newspapers attended the session.
The general excellence award won by the Itemizer-Observer is the highest honor given by the state association in the Oregon Better Newspaper contest.
Dolphins show well at Lebanon invite
Saturday’s action saw the Blue Dolphins travel to Lebanon to participate in the Lebanon Invitational. Teams present in this meet were Benton Lane YMCA, Dallas Blue Dolphins, Eugene Aquatic Club, Forest Grove Swim Club, Newport and Sweet Home swim clubs.
The Dolphins came into this meet a very underestimated team. In 8 and under action, Dallas picked up third place in both the freestyle relay and the medley relay.
Trenda Oliff put on a superb showing in the 8 and under class as she placed in the top six in every event she entered. Other outstanding swimmers for Dallas were Kathy Hills, Patty Morris, Kristen Trom and Tracy Parmenter.
40 years ago
Jun. 29, 1983
Smith joins Cleveland, is sent to Batavia, NY
Steve Smith achieved the first step in his goal of playing professional baseball by signing with the Cleveland Indians last week.
The 1980 DHS grad is now playing with the Class A Trojans of Batavia, New York, in the New York-Penn League. According to his brother, Greg, Smith signed a contract of $7,500 with bonus opportunities to $13,000. The second baseman was chosen in the 10th round.
“I don’t think it’s hit him yet,” said Greg Smith of his brother’s move to professional baseball. “He’s in seventh heaven.”
Smith had just played his first game of the season with the Humboldt Crabs, a northern California semi-pro team last week when he suddenly decided to accept Cleveland’s offer, after having turned it down several days before.
State cancels mail vote idea
Polk County voters will be traveling to the polls and not walking to their mailboxes to cast ballots in the Aug. 9 county wide election, according to a state election official.
Greg McMurdo, deputy secretary of state in Salem, said Friday morning his office couldn’t fulfill Polk County’s first ever vote-by-mail request because limited staff time had already been promised to a mail vote in the Portland metropolitan area.
Polk County Budget and Finance Director Milt Oleman, who was working with the county commissioners on the vote-by-mail request, said the county would be disappointed if not allowed to use the new voting system.
Oleman said he will still make a formal request to Secretary of State Norma Paulus about Polk County’s use of vote-by-mail on Aug. 9. Oleman said he hopes to receive a written response with the reason the county cannot use the system in the next election.
End of an era: WOSC’s Livingston will resign
Another pillar of Western Oregon State College athletics education, Robert C. Livingston, will retire this month after 32 years at the Monmouth school.
He arrived at the school as assistant professor and baseball and basketball coach and moved up to the post of athletic director and chairman of the department of health, physical education and athletics.
He was president in 1975-76 of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. Livingston is the only Oregonian ever to serve at that position.
Livingston joins Bill MacArthur in resigning this month. McArthur served last year as athletic director, and has been head football coach for the last 36 years at WOSC.
