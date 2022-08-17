Flashback

This week’s Itemizer-Observer Flashback is from Aug. 16, 1972. This year’s Babe Ruth League Champion was A&W. The team compiled a winning 6-3-1 record on the season. At left is coach Sam Weaver. Front row, left to right, Merland Newland, Mandel Warner and Rob Cantonwine. Second row, left to right, Toney Schmidt, Scott Cantonwine, Terry Kunke and Tom Ottaway. Back row, left to right, Billy Gillett, Don Crake, Rich Davis and Rocky Blacklaw. Not pictured: Vick Walksmith and Have Klann.

 Itemizer-Observer File

50 years ago

August 16, 1972

