50 years ago
August 16, 1972
Palms to Pines race draws 51 airplanes
Fifty-one aircraft piloted by women flyers from as far away as Hawaii landed at Independence to complete the third annual Palms to Pines women’s air race Saturday.
Taking first place honors in the race this year was Berni Stevenson, a commercial pilot with over 2,500 flying hours, from North Hollywood, California. Her co-pilot in the race, which took two days to complete, was Maxine Pike.
Termed the second largest women’s air race in the world (second only to the women’s Powder Puff Derby) the Palms to Pines air race covers a route from Santa Monica, California, to Independence, with an overnight stop at Red Bluff, California.
Payne outstanding back for the North
Dallas’ only participant in the 25th Annual Shrine Hospital All-Star Football Game in Portland last Saturday night was Roger Payne. He played for the North. The North lost to the South 33-7.
The game was the only thing Payne lost all night. On the credit side of the ledger the young dedicated athlete, who has cast his college future with OSU, won the admiration of the 17,044 fans, won the admiration of the other players on the field and won the Outstanding Back for the North. He deserved everything he won. Payne’s excellent credentials at the termination of the game were as follows: Kick-off returns-three for 63 yards; participated in every defensive play for the North but one (he had the wind knocked out of him and went briefly to the sideline early in the first quarter) for a total of 32 minutes and 12 seconds; had eight unassisted tackles and six assists; pursued all over the field and played nearly perfect pass defense.
Weather change ends water crisis
Dallas city officials reported this week that the water crisis is now over for the city water system due to a change in the weather which ended several days of 100 degree weather.
Last week officials asked for voluntary curtailment of water used and indicated that if the heat wave continued that there might be a need for water rationing.
City officials expressed their thanks to the people of Dallas for holding off on any excess irrigating during the crisis and reminded citizens that work on the water project is making improvements in the water system on schedule.
40 years ago
August 18, 1982
Up national farm implement group
Art Dempsey, Rickreall, was elected president of the National Farm and Power Equipment Dealers Association during the organization’s 83rd annual convention in Honolulu.
Dempsey is the first Oregonian to be elected national president of the association.
Dempsey is the retired president of Rickreall Farm Supply, Inc. His company markets farm equipment lines. He has been in the implement business for 36 years.
For 26 years, he has been a member of the Pacific Northwest Hardware and Implement Association and served as president in 1968.
Dallas Navy man is instrumental in rescue in shark-filled waters
The remote island of Cocos in the Indian Ocean made the news this week in an Associated Press story about a boy from shark-infested waters after being spotted by a U.S. Navy aircraft crew member. That crewman was Lt. J.G. Roger Rouleau, a 1975 graduate of Dallas High School and son of Edward and Marge Rouleau.
According to reports from an Australian newspaper, 11-year-old Nicky Christides was sucked out to sea by a large wave while surfing. The wave took the boy out beyond the reef and into waters famous for large, man-eating sharks.
The story says the boy survived for nearly four hours because a dolphin never left his side while he was in the water. Islanders explained that a shark would not have approached the boy as long as the dolphin was beside him.
Bicyclists beware: police soon to start campaign on bicycle traffic violations
A “heavy campaign” against traffic violations by bicyclists is about to begin, according to Cpl. Ken Morod of the Dallas Police Department.
Citations will be issued beginning Friday to anyone caught disobeying traffic rules. Juveniles as well as adults will be subject to citations. In the past, police officers have issued verbal warnings.
“Verbal warnings are pretty well ignored,” said Officer Ed Rhodes.
According to Rhodes, the problem has gotten worse in recent months. The police will now cite anyone riding on the sidewalk, which Rhodes said has been the most frequently violated law.
Disobeying stop and other signs will now bring a citation, as will no headlight or rear reflector after dark.
