50 years ago
Sept. 13, 1972
Central District enrollment told
The enrollment in the schools at Central School District as of Thursday was 1,162 in the six elementary schools and 1,058 in the junior and senior high schools.
Enrollment at Talmadge Junior High was 528 and at Central High was 520.
Oak Grove school had 25 and Eola had 37. By grades in the six schools there are 176 first grade; 189 second; 173 third; 209 fourth; 207 fifth; and 205 sixth, for a total of 1,162.
Sen. Hatfield guest at annual corn feed
Supporters of the Little Luckiamute Project gathered at the Bridgeport home of Kenneth Gardner for their annual corn feed Sept. 5. Guest of honor at the feed was Senator Mark O. Hatfield.
“I am encouraged to see a group of people gather with a common denominator, the conservation of water,” Sen. Hatfield said. “We must project our thinking ahead decades to realize that Oregon is not a water surplus district. The water in our state is maldistributed. We don’t have enough Little Luckiamutes. I want to assure you of my full support.”
The annual event was emceed by John Hansen, area water resource development agent. Other officials in attendance were Clint Forbes, Henry Hildebrand and Cliff Jones, Polk County Commissioners. Other guests included various extension agents and conservationists.
Lange runs wild – Dallas 44-12 over Sandy
The Dallas Dragons football team hosted the Sandy Pioneers last Friday evening in a cross-league encounter. The game started innocently but then erupted into a real offensive show, particularly for Dallas.
The first quarter saw each team with just one possession. Sandy took the initial kick-off and in nine places moved from their own 11 yard line to the Dragon 35. A 15 yard offensive penalty and a stiffening Dallas defense helped to slow their momentum and they were forced to punt.
The orange and black took over on their own 17 after Bob Smith returned 2 yards. Thirteen running attempts later, Dallas was comfortably camped on the red and black’s 17 when the horn terminated the first quarter action. Mel Lange, who totaled an astounding 215 yards on the ground for the entire game, picked up a rather ordinary 26 yards in the first 12 minutes. Fullback Tim Halstead, the “Mister Inside” of the Dallas ground forces also contributed 26 yards for the period.
40 years ago
Sept. 15, 1982
Buchanan honored as Oregon’s Retailer of the Year
Dallas and Monmouth retailer and civic activist, Buck Buchanan, joins exclusive company of people like Fred Meyer, Les Schwab, Eugene furniture dealer Maurice Jacobs and others as he accepts the designation, “Oregon Retailer of the Year,” Friday night at Salishan resort.
Buchanan becomes only the 11th individual in the state to be honored for his contributions as a businessperson and citizen since the inception of the Retailer of the Year program in 1972.
Nominated by a committee of Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce members, Buchanan’s leadership in community retailing, as well as his role in working with Dallas schools, Western Oregon State College, involvement in Chamber of Commerce, Rotary and previous involvement in Jaycee activities all helped him apart as the premier candidate for the statewide honor.
Named Junior First Citizen for Dallas, the owner of the Dallas and Monmouth Ben Franklin stores was also instrumental in the reorganization of the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce.
Cutler, Strid get bank promotions
Two employees of the Oregon Bank, Dallas branch, have been promoted, according to Howard Classen, Vice President.
Marjorie Cutler has been promoted to operations officer. She replaced Richard E. Strid, who has been promoted to loan officer of the Dallas branch.
A full-time employee since 1969, Cutler has been working at the bank since 1950. She has been a bookkeeper, proof operator, commercial note teller, utility clerk for the past one and a half years, and operations supervisor.
She graduated from Perrydale High School and attended Capitol Business College in 1949 and over the years has completed several courses at Chemeketa Community College through the American Institute of Banking.
Dallas racers place well
Dallas runners were running in races all over the valley last weekend.
Debbie Eide was the fourth woman finisher in Eugene’s Nike Marathon Sunday, covering the 26-mile, 385-yard race in two hours, 36 minutes. The winner was Joan Benoit in 2:25.
Wes Tilgner, Dallas sophomore, ran a 10-kilometer race in Corvallis Saturday, taking second overall in 33:47.
Barry Jahn, the Dallas track coach, won the Harvest Festival Run in Sublimity Saturday, putting the 3,000 meters behind him in 9:18.
