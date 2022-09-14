Flashback

Flashback

This week's Itemizer-Observer Flashback is from Sept. 13, 1972. Big Tim Halstead, No. 33, takes a handoff from quarterback John Stefani and bulls his way for 5 yards. Halstead gained 55 yards for the game. Mel Lange, No. 41, added 215 yards of his own. Dallas won the game 44-12 over Sandy.

50 years ago

Sept. 13, 1972

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.