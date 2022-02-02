50 years ago
Feb. 2, 1972
Youngsters to get ‘catch up’ shots
First grade classes in Polk County Schools will be given “catch up” immunizations in the near future.
An immunization survey letter is being sent out to each parent of a first grader through the school, accompanied by a McBee card which is to be filled out and signed by the parent and retired to the school.
After the immunization information has been compiled by the Heath Department, the immunity level of preventable communicable disease of Polk County first graders will be known.
Chamber hears appeal to fight pornography
Can Dallas tolerate an “adult” book store? According to recent Supreme Court decisions relating to freedoms granted under the first amendment of the Constitution, such a store could legally open here.
Leonard Roche, Vice President of the Albany Chamber of Commerce and guest speaker at the Monday noon luncheon of the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce at the Blue Garden restaurant, told of such a store that was started in Albany.
The luncheon drew a near record audience for the Monday chamber meeting.
Roche described the adult book shop and some of its products, and told the Supreme Court action overruled Albany city ordinances which previously forbid such businesses.
He said that the city was charging the highest license fee possible for the shop, but added that it was prospering.
Dentist opens Dallas practice
Dr. Ryland Harwood, 27, has recently opened a dental office in Dallas on Washington Street.
Dr. Harwood and his wife JoAnn and their five-month-old son Randy have moved to Dallas recently from the Salem area.
His practice for the past year and a half has been at Fairview Hospital in Salem, where he treated children with disabilities. Dr. Harwood has been in Oregon since June of 1970.
40 years ago
Feb. 3, 1982
Dallas shoots to first win in eight tries
Phil Osborn broke loose for a season high 18 points Monday night to lead Dallas to a 57-51 non-league win over Silverton.
The team shot 56 percent from the field and hit 17 of 23 free throws to stop the Foxes for their first win in eight games. It was a make-up game originally scheduled for Jan. 5, before the snow came.
Christ Cameron scored 10 points, Jason Barber and Larry Thomas eight each and Jim Fitzgerald and Barber each took six rebounds.
“It felt really good,” said coach Cecil Dillard. “This was a long time in coming. The kids really deserved it.”
County is ranked 5th in violent 1981 crimes
Tis the season for crime statistics, and, depending on how you look at it, 1981 was either a good year or a bad year for crime in the county.
If you compare last year to 1980, it looks as if things are getting better. But 1980 was the worst year for crime in the county’s history of recorded crime. When you compare 1981 to 1979, considered to be a more “normal” year, the appearance is that crime is still on the increase.
The Polk County Sheriff’s office keeps track of all reported crime but concentrates mainly on what are referred to as “index” crimes, based on nation wide reporting procedures.
Willamette retirees hang up helmets after 129 years
In the noise comfort of the Willamette Industries cafeteria where Frank Fast has eaten lunch every day for 40 years, he admits he’s glad to be retiring Jan. 29, but that he’ll miss Ed Hayes’ good food.
“I guess I’ve eaten more meals here than just about anybody else,” fast said.
He can still come back, like anyone else, and eat at the cafeteria anytime he wants. Fast said he’s confident he will. But Fast and three other Willamette Industries employees who retired Friday will probably be too busy to come back.
Myron Creswell, Norton Ohren, Bob Hayes and Fast represent a total of 129 years spent at the Willamette mill in Dallas. Fast, 62, is the senior member with just less than 40 yers. He’s run the bow-edger since 1949.
Ohren has “only” been there 26 years, the shortest time of the four although he is the oldest at 63, and he works in the sawmill. Hayes came to the company in 1950 after six years in the Marines. Creswell has worked at the mill since 1949, then he earned $1.58 an hour.
