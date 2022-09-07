50 years ago
September 6, 1972
Dr. Rice named Polk UGN head
Dr. Leonard W. Rice, President of Oregon College of Education, Monmouth, has accepted the appointment as U.G.N. Chairman for Polk County. Dr. Rice was named chairman today by John Oliver, General Campaign Chairman of the Marion-Polk County U.G.N. drive.
As Polk County Chairman, Dr. Rice will recruit and direct the volunteer chairman for Monmouth, Independence, Dallas, and the rural area. His appointed chairman are: Ken Lang, Dallas; Robert Boreman, Independence; John McGonegal, Monmouth; and Ella McKee, Rural.
IED media center begins third year of services
The trend nationally towards greater utilization of audio-visual aids in education is reflected locally in the growth of the media center, particularly the film library, of the Polk County Intermediate Education District.
Polk County’s program has been in operation since 1970, and since the start the film library has grown from 436 films to 633 films at the start of this school year.
During its first year of operation the film library had 3,180 film bookings, and last year during its second year, this number had climbed to 6,268 users in the 19 schools in the IED district.
Savings and loan will open soon
The first savings and loan company in the Monmouth-Independence area will be open soon when the Beaver State Savings and Loan Association completes its new building in Monmouth. The location is on North Knox Street just north of the post office at the former site of the Lutheran Church.
Paul Williams, executive vice president said the business will be open for business by the first of the year. The company is completing its stock sales and collecting savings pledges prior to the opening.
Three firms had applied for locating in Monmouth, the others were Monmouth branches from Salem Federal Savings and Loan and Polk County Federal Savings and Loan.
40 years ago
September 8, 1982
Dallasites invited to Nike Marathon
Out of 3,400 applicants, Bob Newland of Dallas received one of the 1,000 invitations to run in this year’s Nike Marathon.
The race will be held Saturday in Eugene. The marathon, although only 12 years old, is rated as one of the top marathons in the world. It attracts some of the world’s best marathoners.
Debbie Eide, Dallas High School’s cross-country and distance coach, will also compete in the Nike Marathon.
Newland, 38, is just into his fifth year of running. The Nike Marathon will be his ninth marathon.
Beaird interim WOSC leader
James H. Beaird was named interim president of Western Oregon State College in Monmouth last week. Former president Gerald Leinwand resigned effective Sept. 1. He was named by chancellor William Davis.
Beaird has been college provost (academic dean) since 1978. He came to Monmouth in 1962 as an assistant professor with the division of teaching research, located on the Monmouth campus. In 1969, he became director of the division.
Dallas relies on run to beat Jesuit, 10-7
It wasn’t wild and only a bit wet. The Dallas Dragons dispatched the Jesuit Crusaders 10-7 in their 1982 football opener Friday night in Beaverton.
The Dragons did what they had to do, gaining 229 rushing yards, led by senior Jim Reece’s 146. The pass attack was nearly non-existent and that’s one of the biggest holes Dallas must plug before they play again, according to head coach Ron August.
