Flashback

Flashback

Itemizer-Observer File

This week’s Itemizer-Observer Flashback is from Sept. 6, 1972. Sunset Garden Winner? – Mrs. Donald Hylton is shown with one of the giant cabbages in her vegetable garden which is entered in the 1972 Sunset Garden Contest. Mrs. Hylton was pleasantly surprised last week to have a photographer from the magazine stop by her home on Cooper Hollow Road and photograph the garden. She explained that the photographer was doing some random “scouting” of gardens entered in the contest based on preliminary photos and descriptions submitted to the magazine.

50 years ago

September 6, 1972

