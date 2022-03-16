50 years ago
Mar. 16, 1972
Manager earns award
A certificate of merit has been awarded to Betty Fisher, manager, Credit Bureau of Dallas, by Associated Credit Bureaus, Inc., for service to the individual consumer, the community and the credit industry.
Announcement of the award was made by John L. Spafford of Houston, president of ACB, which is an international trade association serving more than 3,400 credit bureau and collection service members in the U.S., Canada and several foreign countries.
“The standards of achievement established this award to exemplify the service provided by Credit Bureau of Dallas,” Spafford said. “It also reflects an impressive performance in meeting community and civic obligations.”
Petitions representing 1,012 persons were turned in to Polk County Commissioners Tuesday by a group of eight persons from the ‘remote’ community of Valsetz. The petition asked the county to resume black topping that has been started and continue this paving operation from Falls City to Valsetz. In part the petition stated that the signers believed upkeep would be cheaper in the long run to go ahead and pave the road now, instead of opening thousands of dollars annually simply maintaining the road.
The petitioners complained of deep check-holes, mud, dust, and general bad conditions on the road that not only tear up cars and tires, but can be a contributing factor to accidents as well.
New county cars are real ‘lemons’
Polk County has a ‘bone to pick’ with General Motors
The county purchased four new 1971 Chevrolets last year, and since that time they have had nothing but trouble. The cars are all still less than one full year old, and one of them has only 6,000 miles on the speedometer. The other three range up to 35,000 since these cars are used regularly for sheriff’s patrol cars.
The cars have developed minor to major problems and have been in and out of the repair shop so much that the board of commissioners Tuesday directed their chairman to write a letter to GM to complain.
Overtime loss stifles Dragons
It may be China’s ‘Year of the Rat’ but for Estacada, a small village of 1,100 population, it’s the year of the Dragon slayer.
But, no matter how you cut it, it was a disappointing year for the Dragons. Dallas was resurrected just one week ago when McMinnville pulled out one of the big upsets of the year by defeating favored Astoria. That win gave the Dragons another chance at life. They accepted the opportunity and snuffed out the Fishermen to earn a playoff berth with Estacada. But, the ‘second life’ was short lived. The Rangers shot the Dragons down in overtime, 67-56.
40 years ago
Mar. 17, 1982
Brandvold to resign city manager office
On July 31, Howard Brandvold, Dallas City Manager, will pass on the reins of government after nearly 20 years at the helm of Dallas administration.
Brandvold asked for acceptance of his resignation at Thursday’s city council workshop meeting.
Brandvold’s departure from the city’s administrative office will come just weeks short of his 20th anniversary as city manager. He took over on Aug. 20 1962 after 12 years with the City of Salem. He was director of finance and administration in Salem before coming to Dallas.
WOSC off to AIAW finals
No sooner had the Western Oregon men’s basketball team returned from a successful NAIA trip to Kansas City, the WOSC women’s team will leave for Moorhead, Minnesota for round one of the AIAW nationals.
They earned the trip after beating Concordia for the AIAW (Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women) district three championships last Saturday, 66-49.
The Wolves will play 18th ranked Malone College, of Idaho, Friday night. The Wolves are 23-4.
Roy attends doctors seminar
Bob Roy of Dallas was among more than 190 family practice physicians from throughout Oregon and the country who recently attended an intensive five-day review of current medical practice in a variety of medical specialties.
The 13th annual Family Practice Review, held in Portland Feb. 8-12 was co-sponsored by the Oregon Health Sciences University School of Medicine’s department of family practice and division of continuing medical education, and the Oregon Academy of Family Physicians.
