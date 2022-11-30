50 years ago
Nov. 30, 1972
Local turkey grower featured on news Thanksgiving Day
Included in a television news broadcast the evening of Thanksgiving Day was an interview with Elmer Stoller surrounded by his turkeys on the Stoller turkey ranch in the Rickreall-Independence area.
Stoller raises them by the thousands. Pens and turkeys can be seen at times from the Salem highway. He has feed shipped in by freight, transferred to trucks and elevated for distribution to the feeding pens. The elevator can be seen from the Independence area and resembles a tall grain elevator.
Ninety-nine receive awards
Last Tuesday evening a near packed house of admiring mothers and fathers enjoyed large bowls of Neapolitan flavored ice cream and watched the Dallas High School coaching staff present their sons and daughters award certificates for their participation in fall football, cross country and volleyball.
Coaches Ron August, Paul Ward, Jim Fairchild and Dan Johnson honored the varsity football players. Paul Olliff cited his JV charges. Dennis Newton presented the cross country awards and Jody Mitchell the girls volleyball certificates.
District 13J hears plans for trip
District 13J school board met Nov. 20 and heard a report on the Central band trip to Mexico.
Ray Krueger, band director, told the group that the main fund-raising project is a written history of the school, which is now at the publishers. Price of the book has not been set and he said printing costs are being paid by advertising and profits from other projects.
The history of the school dates back to the 1890s and contains many pictures. Rick Cornish led the group of boys who worked on it during the summer.
40 years ago
Dec. 1, 1982
Mattingly donated Indian painting to Monmouth
An art professor at Western Oregon State College has donated one of his own paintings to the college as a first step toward establishing a permanent collection of contemporary art on the campus.
Jim Mattingly of Dallas, visual arts coordinator in the creative arts department, donated a painting titled “Super Chief,” which is based upon the image of a native American chief that was used for years on cars of the Santa Fe Railroad.
Mattingly said the large scale painting, which was completed in 1973, is one of the series that uses native Americans to depict the dignity of man.
Swine-raising skills earn 4-H’er trip to Chicago
Dabbling in the hog barn has earned Kim Conley a trip to Chicago and a stay at the Conrad Hilton.
The 17-year-old Polk County 4-Her raises hogs on her family’s 200-acre farm south of Monmouth. Her skills in raising and showing swine, in keeping records, sewing and training guide dog puppies, and showing beef cattle has made her a candidate to National 4-H Club Congress. She left Thanksgiving Day for a week-long stay in Chicago.
Olliff named most valuable
Trenda Olliff was named most valuable volleyball player for the 1982 Dallas girls volleyball team, which won the Willamette Valley League title.
Kimera Cooley and Pam Fairchild were named “super servers,” and Sheree Crace, a junior, most improved. Senior Marie Curran received the most inspirational trophy and Stephanie Lehman also received an inspirational trophy.
