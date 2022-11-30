Flashback

This week’s Itemizer-Observer Flashback is from Dec. 1, 1982. A rustic kitchen is filled with Shirley and Ronnie Gabbard’s hobby: collecting kitchen utensils. The walls of the Gabbard kitchen and recreation room are covered with more than 825 utensils. Some are one-of-a-kind, some are brand new, some bonafide antiques. Each one gets a place of honor on the wall.

 Itemizer-Observer File

50 years ago

Nov. 30, 1972

