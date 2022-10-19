50 years ago
Oct. 8, 1972
Former publisher suffers heart attack
Jerry M. Reed, former publisher of the Itemizer-Observer, was reported improving early this week at St. Charles Hospital in Bend, where he was placed under intensive care Friday night following an apparent heart attack.
Reed was stricken after attending convention meetings and a banquet Friday of advertising managers of the Oregon Newspaper Publishers at Sun River Lodge, also attended by his wife, Delores. He was taken by ambulance to the Bend hospital.
Staff of the Hermiston Herald, of which he is co-owner and publisher, expected him to be transferred to the hospital in Hermiston later this week.
More park equipment installed at FC
The second stage of the new playground equipment for the two Falls City parks has now been completed. Following last weekend’s work party, two new teeter-totters, two climbing tires, a monkey bar unit, and a playhouse with a slide were installed at Riverside Park. The installation of this equipment completes a classroom project initiated last spring as part of a Modern Problems community involvement program. Two young women, members of the high school class, Diana Duhsel and Sheila Anderson, noting a deficiency in existing recreational facilities for small children. They worked tirelessly requesting donations of materials from Falls City and Dallas area business concerns.
Dallas Dragons ‘Wright-on’ win 14-13
This visiting Dallas Dragons recovered Newberg Tiger fumbles in the second and fourth quarters, converted both into touchdowns and held on for a 14-13 verdict to move into the middle of the CC1 West title fight.
While the Dragons were nailing down their fifth win of the season (5-1 overall) the other two contenders, Astoria and McMinnville, fought to a 6-6 tie in Fishermen country.
40 years ago
Oct. 20, 1982
The Willamette Valley harbors hazelnut heaven
Residents of the Willamette Valley may dream of a vacation in the Mediterranean as a cure for rain depression. But the climate of the valley is so much like the Mediterranean that it is one of the few places (besides Italy, Spain and Turkey) where hazelnuts are grown.
At Earl Dohrman’s hazelnut farm near Rickreall last week, the mild sunshine, the green leaves of the nut trees, and carefully swept floor of the orchards looked like a peaceful vacation spot.
According to Dohrman, who manages about 600 acres of hazelnuts on Greenwood Road, almost all of Oregon’s 17,000 tons of hazelnuts this year will come from the Willamette Valley.
Treasure Hunt opens in Dallas
A new consignment shop has opened in the long-vacant storefront on Main Street next to Greenwood’s. “The Treasure Hunt” will officially take down its orange-and-white paper from the windows and open around Nov. 1.
The store manager is Renda Wall, who said The Treasure Hunt will take anything on consignment, except clothing. Tools, furniture, housewares, appliances, rugs and sporting goods are some of the items accepted.
Mayor Swami Deva slates talk today at WOSC College Center
Representatives of the embattled Rajneeshpuram settlement in eastern Oregon will give a free, public presentation at Western Oregon State College today (Wednesday) at 7 p.m. in the College Center.
The Monmouth presentation will feature three members of the settlement founded by followers of Indian religious leader Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh.
Speaking will be Swami Krishna Deva, mayor of the town, Ma Prem Isabel, public relations manager, and Swami Prem Niren, legal representative. Moderating discussion will be Robert G. Davis, public affairs counsel of Salem, who represents the group’s interests at the State Legislature.
Rajneeshpuram is located on a 64,000 acre ranch in eastern Oregon, near the town of Antelope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.