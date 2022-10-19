Flashback

Itemizer-Observer File

This week’s Itemizer-Observer Flashback is from Oct. 18, 1972. Homecoming court – Reigning over this week’s homecoming activities at Dallas High school, this group of ‘homecoming royalty’ and their escorts posed for the camera this week. They are, (seated) princess Wendy Wright; princess Maskako Onoura; queen Jeanne Jones; princess Sue Harland; and princess Carla McGlaughlin. Escorts are, from left, Carl Thompson, Dana Shannon, Dave Radke, Craig Klann, and Lane Shetterly.

50 years ago

Oct. 8, 1972

