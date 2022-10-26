Flashback

This week’s Itemizer-Observer Flashback is from Oct. 25, 1972. Jack–O–Lantern Material – These three Falls City youngsters, Dolly Jambura, Buddy Jambura and Mike Jose, appear to have found the perfect pumpkin for their entry in the Jack–O–Lantern contest to be held Tuesday evening at the Falls City Fire Hall. The contest will be divided into four age groups and ribbons will be awarded to the winners in each division.

 Itemizer-Observer File Photo

50 years ago

Oct. 25, 1972

