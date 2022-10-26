50 years ago
Oct. 25, 1972
OCE professor visits Yugoslavia
Albert Redsun, assistant professor of social science at Oregon College of Education, who spent the summer in Yugoslavia, has given a report on his study of the school system in that country
Maintaining separate and equal schools for 10 minority groups of different ethnic origins and the language difficulties of each, is the problem faced by that school system.
Redsun spent the summer studying as a part of a program to increase teacher capability to teach about the people of foreign countries.
Dallas student on dairy team
Dicki Singleton, Dallas, a senior at Oregon State University, is a member of the OSU dairy testing team which placed fifth among 22 college teams competing Oct. 2, at Atlantic City, N.J.
The rating is the best achieved by an OSU team in the annual competition for more than 15 years, according to Floyd Bodyfelt, associate professor of food science and extension dairy processing specialists who accompanied the team.
The three-member teams judged 10 samples each of five products. The OSU team placed second in cheddar cheese, sixth in ice cream, eighth in butter, eighth in milk and 15th in cottage cheese.
Dallas Dragons ‘Wright-on’ win 14-13
This visiting Dallas Dragons recovered Newberg Tiger fumbles in the second and fourth quarters, converted both into touchdowns and held on for a 14-13 verdict to move into the middle of the CC1 West title fight.
While the Dragons were nailing down their fifth win of the season (5-1 overall) the other two contenders, Astoria and McMinnville, fought to a 6-6 tie in Fishermen country.
Registration up from May primary
According to the office of the county clerk, Polk County has more than 2,000 additional voters registered for the Nov. 7 general election than were registered for the primary election. The total registration now stands at 19,465 voters.
Democrats outnumber Republicans by a slight majority, with 9,654 to 9,110. Independents number 692 voters.
During the May primary election there were 17,314 registered voters in the county.
40 years ago
Oct. 20, 1982
Scouts’ activities gear up
The Cub Scouts and Webelos of Pack 39, Dallas, held their first monthly pack meeting Oct. 21 at Whitworth Elementary School.
The boys were awarded prizes; they are Bobcat awards to Charles Jordan, Benn Buswell, John Connelly, Josh Frazier, Jason Hull, Darren Jahn, Jacob Wilkerson and Dusty Garus. Two boys, Keenan Connelly and Paul Salas earned their wolf badges. Brian Hoefling was awarded the bear badge. Paul Salas also earned a gold arrow and silver arrows went to Brian Burns, Paul Salas and Brian Hoefling. Two new Webelos in the pack are Doug McWhirter and Mike Nelson.
‘Academic’ courses gaining in popularity
In an interesting turn of events the four year school program and seven period day at Dallas High School has resulted in a dramatic increase in the number of students enrolled in ‘academic’ courses.
Principal Ken Johnson presented a list of subjects offered with comparative figures for 9-12 enrollment between last year and the present year.
Johnson’s remarks included noting “we’ve issued the fewest number of ‘progress’ reports of any year in the last 10,” Progress reports are notes home indicating a lack of progress, usually
“I’ve never seen a better opening of the school year,” the principal continued. Noting the biggest problems are found in crowded hallway conditions.
Dragon gridders rush through Newberg, 33-14
Two completely different football styles collided helmet-to-helmet Friday night when Dallas visited Newberg. It was the run versus the pass and the run ran away with it as Dallas handily defeated the Tigers, 33-14.
Dallas gained 266 of its 365 yards on the run and passed just 10 times, with four completions. Newberg, on the other hand, passed 35 times, completing 12, for 186 yards, the highest number of yards gained so far this year against Dallas’ ever-improving secondary. Both Newberg’s scores came on passes while all five of Dallas’ came on the slippery turf. That the win was Dallas’ most impressive this season (they’re 5-3 with four straight wins) was made more fitting because the Dragons clinched a state playoff berth.
