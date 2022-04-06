50 years ago
Apr. 05, 1972
Building plans aired for Dallas fire hall
A plan for the construction of a new Dallas fire hall and for remodeling the present fire department quarters in City Hall was presented to the city council in a workshop session Monday night.
Plans and artist redesigns of the proposed fire hall were presented to the council by Hap Saabye of Salem architectural firm of Wilmot, Saabye and Gribskov. The plan had been previously considered at several meetings between the safety committee and the council and officers of the volunteer fire department.
The new fire hall is planned to be constructed across the street from the present location on vacant property near the corner of Jefferson and Court streets.
The plan calls for a total of 13,482 square feet of floor space, including 9,878 square feet on the ground floor and 3,604 on the second floor. 1
Dallas ‘rafters’ to be featured in National Geographic cover
Oregon’s Willamette River will be featured in the June issue of National Geographic magazine according to information received by Al Oppliger, Independence businessman. A picture of four Dallas residents on a raft will be on the cover of that issue.
Oppliger served as president of the Monmouth-Independence Area Chamber of Commerce last year at the time the magazine article was being planned. He was recently contacted by a member of the magazine’s editorial research staff in Washington D.C. Al was asked to identify four persons pictured on the raft and to add comments or corrections to some of the statements in the caption accompanying the photo. Oppliger subsequently was able to identify the four Dallasites as John School, his son, John 11, Elaine Fisher, and Mikal Haddock.
Race driver talks safety with DHS student group
Bob Veith, nationally known race car driver and 11 time competitor in the Indianapolis 500-mile race, addressed the student boy at Dallas High School last Wednesday on the topic of highway safety.
Veith is one of eight professional race drivers across the nation who tours high schools from coast to coast during the school year showing films and giving talks on driving safety for the Champion Spark Plug Company.
Part of the work of these eight professional drivers also involved giving programs at military bases during summer months.
In addition to his talk on the importance of seat belts and shoulder harnesses, Veith stated that cars should be well maintained to prevent accidents caused by mechanical condition of a car.
40 years ago
Apr. 07, 1982
Dallas man named to VA committee
Robert Jackson of Dallas was appointed by Gov. Victor Atiyeh to the State Advisory Committee to the Director of Veterans Affairs, the governor’s office announced last week.
Jackson’s term begins officially, July 1 and expire=s June 30, 1986. As a member of the committee, Jackson will assist in advising the department director and help put out the annual report on the Veterans Administration.
Presently a law student at Willamette University, Jackson is a veteran of the VietNam war. He will preprint VietNam veterans on the committee, the Governor’s office said. Jackson served in the Army from 1969 to 1973m including time as a helicopter commander in VietNam. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, a Bronze Star, 37 air medals and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Silver Star.
Bieker, Brazile to DC match
Russ Bieker and Kris Brazile of Dallas are on their way to Washington D.C, in July to the Coca-Cola National Bowling Tournament. They prevailed over 80 bowlers at the Coca-Cola State Tournament in Albany, March 27-28, to earn the trip. The Oregon Bowling Council will help sponsor the trip.
The field was narrowed to 12 bowlers for Sunday’s final, and Bieker, a Dallas High School senior, rolled a 204, 187, 171 and a 200 for a 702 scratch varies, an 850 handicap, 155 average.
Brazile, a Dallas sophomore, bowled 169, 149, 144 and 149 for a 611 scratch, 947 with handicap and 116 average.
Bieker, who bowls at Dallas’ Starlite Lanes, and Brazile, who bowls at Pioneer Lanes in Independence, will go to Washington on July 21 for the Cham
DHS boys trounce McMinnville, 109-50
It was dark by the time the final event of Dallas’ first track meet to the year rolled around, but by the end of the 109-50 defeat of McMinnville, some bright light as shed by numerous Dallas athletes, who won 15 of 17 events.
The team swept the 100-yard dash, high jump and both relays, went one-two in the long jump, shot put, javelin and pole vault and won the 15,00, 3000, triple jump, 400 and high hurdles.
Terry Buhler and Gregg Will won all four events they entered. Brad Ford won all three of his, and Mike Keck and Jim Reece scored in their three events. Wes Tilgner and Jason Sele kicked two big wins, Troy Slack went a personal best 12 feet in the pole vault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.