50 years ago
Aug. 29, 1973
School Board sets presentation for forthcoming bond measure
Ray Speulda, assistant superintendent for Dallas School District No. 2, will oversee an industrious campaign to inform residents in the district about the bond issue of $4,350,000 which will come before the voters in an election on Sept. 25.
The $4,350,000 will finance remodeling and new construction at Dallas High School, LaCreole Junior High School and Lyle and Whitworth Elementary Schools, along with the construction of a new elementary school on Maple Street property.
New station owners
Lance Hazelbaker and R. Harrington with Greg Edwards as manager, have acquired the Texaco service station on North Pacific Avenue in Monmouth and combined it with the Cascade Tire Co.
The tire company is a distributor for the mid-Willamette Valley and has been operating in Salem for a few years. The station will carry a complete line of tires.
Dallas student accepted for Netherlands program
Twenty year old Jack Schall, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Schall of Dallas, will be going to school in The Netherlands this coming school year in an exchange program through the University of Oregon Business Department.
Jack has attended Oregon State University for the past two years majoring in business administration with a concentration in international business affairs. He applied for the special program last November and found out that he had been accepted in April.
Jack is a 1971 graduate of Dallas High School.
40 years ago
Aug. 31, 1983
Owner offers experience
Carol Chancy of Dallas will offer more than 20 years of local hairdressing experience when she opens her new beauty shop later next week.
Chancy’s shop, called Four Seasons Styling Center, is located S.W. Washington Street, next door to Buttercup Flowers and John’s Gun Shop.
Chancy, who worked at the Debonair from 1971 to 1983 and at other local beauty shops, will offer services that include hairdressing, manicures and nails, pedicure, permanents, and men’s and women’s haircutting.
Mayor asserts Dallas is ‘way ahead’
The more notable thing that Mayor Gwen VanDenBosch said she learned at the Oregon Mayors’ Association was that Dallas is “way ahead in many ways’ of the other cities in the state.
Comparing notes with other mayors is what VanDenBosch said she enjoys most about the annual three-day conference, held this year in Astoria.
But it was the numerous things Dallas does not have in common with many Oregon communities that VanDenBosch said she found most remarkable.
Policeman to graduate
Officer Steve Broome of the Dallas Police Department will graduate with Basic Police Class No. 112 at the Oregon Police Academy in Monmouth Friday.
Broome, 29, joined the Dallas Police Department in May, 1983. He came to Dallas from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. He was stationed in Oakridge.
David E. Willard, a Willamina Police Officer, also will graduate from the academy.
