This week’s Itemizer-Observer Flashback is from Aug. 29, 1973. These 14-to-17-years-old gals not only won their league championship in softball but nailed down a couple of tournament championships. Back, l to r, Susan Pedilla, Kathy Hughes, Wendy Folz, Deena Cattanach, Kathie Woods, Karen Proctor and Donna Penner. Front, l to r, Becky Sharp, Coach Barb McIntosh, Toni Cagle, June Freeman and Richelle Carpenter. Absent, Beth Krebs and Dani Wilki.

 Itemizer-Observer File

50 years ago

Aug. 29, 1973

