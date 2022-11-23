50 years ago
Nov. 22, 1972
Dallas men fly 2,500 miles bringing home ‘41 Piper Cub
Two Dallas men last week completed a 2,500 cross-country flight in a 1941 model Piper Cub, after flying nearly nine days straight from San Antonio, Texas, to Dallas, Oregon.
The pair, Former Dallas Mayor Brian Dalton and John Casey, purchased the nearly “classic” J-3 Cub in Texas in late October and started the trip back to Oregon on Nov. 7. Both men are pilots and Casey holds a commercial and an instructor’s rating.
Flying the two-place airplane powered with a 65-horsepower engine, they managed to average about 70 miles per hour along their route. The airplane is equipped with a 12 gallon fuel tank, so it only has a range of about 125 miles between fuel stops.
Illustrated history of OCE to be published next year
An illustrated history of Oregon College of Education, written by Emeritus Dean of Administration Ellis A. Stebbins, will be published by the college early next year.
Dean Stebbins’ book is an account of the college’s development from its founding in 1856 until 1968, the year that he retired.
He served in several administrative roles at OCE from 1928 to 1968. Besides having access to college records, he has known many persons whose knowledge of the early days of the college was a bridge between eras.
Since his retirement, he has maintained an office on the campus to carry out his search through the college archives, state records and private papers.
Sheriff’s mounted posse undefeated in polo league
On Sunday, Nov. 19, Linn County Fairgrounds was roaring with excitement as the Northern Division of the Oregon Associations of Mounted Posses saw the Polk County Posse succeed in maintaining its undefeated record.
The Polk Posse overpowered Douglas Sheriff’s Posse with a positive 9 to 12 win.
40 years ago
Nov. 22, 1982
Mayors elect Marion Rossi to board
Marion Rossi, mayor of Independence, was recently elected to the board of the Oregon Mayors Association.
Rossi, who won his third term as mayor Nov. 2, said the board serves the Association by coordinating programs “to get members of the association to be more knowledgeable and confident in their community.”
Rossi is a speech communications professor at Western Oregon State College in Monmouth. He came to then-Oregon College of Education in 1965 after studying at Idaho State and the University of Illinois.
Annie Kaiser, Peter Dougherty tabbed as Dallas Rotary exchange students
Annie Kaiser and Peter Dougherty will be exchange students from Dallas High School, spending a year in a foreign country as part of the Dallas Rotary Club Youth Exchange program.
Kaiser is the daughter of Henry and Joan Kaiser of the Pedee area. Dougherty is the son of Barbara and Dan Dougherty. His sister, Karen was a Rotary Exchange Student to India two years before.
New coach to lead girls’ b-ball team
Jim Owre, a teacher at Falls City High School, will have his hands full this winter when he coaches both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams.
At its meeting last Wednesday, the Falls City School Board confirmed the appointment of Owre, who has coached the boys’ team, to also lead the girls’ squad.
