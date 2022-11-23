Flashback

This week's Itemizer-Observer Flashback is from Nov. 22, 1972. Lyle choir - members of the fifth- and sixth-grade choir from Lyle School under the direction of Mr. Dave Barnett (right) are shown during a program they put on for members of the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday. The group sang three selections for the chamber group at their luncheon meeting at the Blue Garden.

50 years ago

Nov. 22, 1972

