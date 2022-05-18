50 years ago
May 17, 1972
Mel Campbell sells to San Diego man
The sale of Mel Campbell Chevrolet in Dallas was announced this week as the new owner Chuck Zirkle, formerly of San Diego, California, formerly took over the operation Monday.
In announcing the sale, Campbell said that his immediate plans call for an extended vacation with his wife, Virginia, and their son Douglas, who graduated from the University of Portland.
Campbell has owned and operated the local agency since July of 1961. Prior to that time he was in the automobile business in Scio.
He is a member of the Dallas Rotary and the Chamber of Commerce. He explained that he is presently undecided as to whether or not to stay in Dallas, since he may sell his home here and purchase a travel trailer.
Miss Falls City named at Saturday night event
Saturday evening proved to be a night to remember for an attractive, resourceful, and charming Falls City young lady. Miss Diana Duschell, a 17 year old Falls City High School senior with green eyes and ash brown hair was crowned Miss Falls City in the 1972 “Miss Falls City” contest.
Queen Diana accepted the crown from Mrs. Mildred Boyer, Present of the Fireman’s Auxiliary, the sponsoring organization for the event. Queen Diana and her court of princesses will now reign over the festivities occurring on July 4 when Falls City celebrates its Old Fashioned Fourth of July.
Diana now assumes the role that Millie Wray held for the preceding year. Mrs. Boyer, who served as master of ceremonies for the occasion, was also the promoter for the annual contest.
Old bottles, guns and relics tell of Polk County’s past
Old bottles, china pieces, cooking utensils, flat irons, and other relics fill the collection of John “Jack” Vann, Forest practices enforcement officer for the Oregon State Forestry Department working out of Dallas.
Unlike many antique collectors, Vann researches his own ‘diggings’ and goes out and in many cases literally digs up these antiques. Jack has worked for the Forestry Department and its forerunning since 1941, although he only became interested in hunting bottles and other antiques about six years ago.
He picked up the hobby through a fellow worker Jim Miller, who now works for the Forestry in Philomath. Jack and Jim began checking out the old timber claim cabin sites throughout the forest lands Polk and Yamhill counties during their free weekends and holidays. Since that time they have found somewhere in the neighborhood of 1,500 antique bottles, old guns, lanterns, cookware, flat irons, china (both whole and in parts), and even an old silver watch that still runs.
40 years ago
May 19, 1982
Monmouth’s Rombalski joins in recent city manager exodus
Before the year is out, the county’s three largest communities will have new city managers, if, at least, Dallas and Monmouth are able to fill the vacancies by then.
Monmouth city Manager Ron Rombalski is the third city manager in the county since January to announce resignation plans. He joins Steve Feldman of Independence and Howard Brandvold of Dallas in the exodus of city managers from the county. Feldman left Independence in January and his replacement was announced last week. The search for Brandvold’s replacement was recently widened to a national level after only six applicants were heard from. Brandvold’s resignation is effective July 31. Rombalski’s is effective June 11.
Lloyd N. Halverson, 35, of Visalia, California, has been named to the Independence City Manager post and is expected to be on the payroll by June 14.
Dallas police shooters win first for another year
The Dallas Police Department retained the Ted Molinari Perpetual Trophy in the Fourth Annual Sheriff and Chief’s Pistol Range Saturday morning.
Officers from Dallas, Monmouth, Independence Police Departments, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police took part and 12 trophies were awarded to teams and individuals.
The City of Dallas team of Lt. Jack Minyard, Officer Ed Rhoads, Officer Ken Mood and Officer Bill Lander scored 1,176 points to win. In second was the Oregon State Police team of Richard Schuning, Eric Bognild, Paul Courtney and Gregory Oriet with 1,009 points.
Greg Miller wins ROTC scholarship to USC
Greg Miller, 17, a senior at Dallas High School, will leave in August for a first year of studies at University of Southern California in Los Angeles.
Miller, the son of Ken and Jean Johnson of Dallas, won’t need to earn his way though school because he won an ROTC Air Force scholarship April 6.
He is one of 1,300 students across the U.S. chosen for the award. About 15,000 students applied.
Miller will study engineering.
