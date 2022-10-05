50 years ago
Oct. 4, 1972
Polk members observe National 4-H week
More than 1,400 Polk County 4-H members will join nearly 43,000 Oregon 4-H’ers in blowing their horns this week during National 4-H week, Oct. 1-7. Their theme is “A New Day, A New Way,” and these boys and girls are living evidence that 4-H is for everyone no matter where they live, points out Roger Fletcher, Polk County extension agent.
Started over 50 years ago as an action-oriented education program primarily for rural youth, 4-H today draws its membership from cities, suburbs and small towns as well as from farms, Fletcher stresses.
Monmouth population estimated at 5,725
The Portland State University’s Center for Population Research and Census reported That the estimated population of Monmouth as of July 1 was 5,725. This is an increase of 140 over the figure for the same date in 1971.
The figure will be certified to the state on Sept. 29.
Resident has 102nd birthday
Miss Ella Gurnea, who now resides at Careage House Nursing Center in Salem, formerly Boyce Convalescent Home, observed her 102nd birthday at the home on Sept. 20. She lived in Monmouth until entering the center five years ago. She came to Monmouth in 1899 from Illinois where she was born and is a retired music teacher.
Two nieces, Mrs. Verna Gurnea and Mrs. Mary Shannon, reside in Monmouth.
40 years ago
Oct. 4, 1982
Praegitzer given expansion ‘go-ahead’
With strong praise for the City of Dallas and Polk County officials, Robert L. Praegitzer, president of Praegitzer Industries, Inc., is now proceeding with plans that may mean “one hundred twenty to one hundred fifty new jobs in the Dallas area in the next couple of years.
Plans include the addition of some 65,000 square feet of factory space, all on one level, to the 28,000 square foot two-level facility that now houses the business at 1270 Monmouth Cut-off.
“The new facility, like the present one, will build printed circuit boards,” company spokesman Ted Molinari commented, “but in a whole new mode – more automated and able to produce several times more boards.”
Edyth Plankenton celebrates her 97th birthday
“Just like any other day,” is how Edyth Plankenton’s 97th birthday, last Friday, felt to her. “I got up, and one of the girls made my bed,” she said. She usually makes her bed in her room at Jefferson Manor herself.
Another friend who was atg her birthday celebration said, “She’s very independent.”
Edyth Plankenton was born in the Bridgeport area, in her grandfather’s house. Her father was Warren Frink, who used to print the local newspaper before there were electric presses.
Her grandfather was William Frink, who was once Polk County clerk.
She attended Dallas College, and worked in a real estate office. In 1909, she married Jess Plankenton, and they lived near Waldport and established the area which is now called Waukonda.
Homecoming court chosen
Five senior women at Dallas High School have been chosen as the 1982 homecoming court. A queen will be chosen Thursday, Sept. 7 by a student vote.
The women are Kimera Cooley, Vonda Smith, Pam Fairchild, Theresa Lehman and Alyson Tompkins.
