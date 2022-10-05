Flashback

Flashback

This week’s Itemizer-Observer Flashback is from Oct. 6, 1982. Twenty Years Later – Campbell Hall, on the Monmouth campus of Western Oregon State College, bears no apparent scars from the Columbus Day Storm of Oct. 12, 1962. The picture taken by OCE student Wes Luchau, typified the power of the wind and served as a symbol of the storm. Tripping the shutter at the precise moment that the tower atop Campbell Hall teetered and toppled, Luchau’s picture received nationwide distribution via wire-service and Life Magazine accounts of the storm.

50 years ago

Oct. 4, 1972

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.