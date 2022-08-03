Flashback

Flashback

Itemizer-Observer File

This week’s Itemizer-Observer Flashback is from Aug. 2, 1972. One of the strongest teams in this year’s Pee Wee League was Carlsen’s Realty. Kneeling (left to right) DOn Sharp and David Lyda; behind them, front to back, Wayne Valencia, Von Elwood, Ronnie McQueen, Jimmy Barnes, Brian Bowman, Kirk Hammond, Gary Nyman, Edward Nyman, Mark Lyda, Joe Hockman and Jim Maestri.

50 years ago

Aug. 2, 1972

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.