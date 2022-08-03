50 years ago
Aug. 2, 1972
New shoe store will open
The opening of a Dallas shoe store by a couple with a combined 42 years of experience in shoe sales was announced this week by Milt and Maxine Moen of Dallas.
The Moens have lived in this area for the past five years, while Milt worked for J.C. Penney’s in Salem. He has over 24 years experience in shoe sales with Penneys and has been the shoe department manager with that firm for the past 18 years.
Mrs. Moen has been in shoe sales for 18 years, mostly in Olympia, Washington.
The new store will be located at 611 Mill Street, the site of the former art shop and Woods Insurance office.
Klinger breaks arms in barn tumble
Young Gary Klinger, who went through the 1971-72 Dallas Boxing Club season with an undefeated record and who has been racking out home runs for Shell Oil in Pee Wee League Baseball this summer will be on the shelf for awhile.
The spunky little guy accidentally fell from the roof of a barn the other day. When he managed to scrape himself off the ground he discovered he had two broken arms.
The appendages are now encased in plaster casts so his athletic career will be temporarily sidelined for the next several months.
Land purchase finalized for Bridlewood Estates
The purchase of 144 acres of property adjoining the Dallas Cemetery was announced today by Don Denlinger, developer of the proposed Bridlewood Estates subdivision.
Denlinger said that the property, which was recently annexed into the city and rezoned, is planned for development into 122-single family residential lots ranging in size from conventional lots to over one acre. Additionally there are plans for lots to be devoted to duplexes, multiple until (apartments) and condominiums.
There will be 40 acres within the development reserved for common grounds and three miles of bridle trails.
40 years ago
Aug. 4, 1982
Krazy Dayz was a hit! Dallas ‘do’ brings rave reviews
Everyone agreed. It was the best Krazy Dayz parade, or any other parade held in Dallas, in a long, long time.
Everyone also seemed to be in agreement that the entire four-day Karzy Dayz observance was a success. Organizers noted good turnouts at all activities, regardless of the threatening weather. The attendance at the Rotary’s “Breakfast in the Park” was said to be the greatest ever. Merchants beamed over shoppers strolling through the sidewalk sales, heavily laden with purchases.
Competition is serious fun for Master Hughes
Bill Hughes takes his competition seriously. But don’t ask him to not have fun while he’s competing.
At 44, Hughes can run the 200, 400 and 800-meters nearly as fast as men half his age. His times are 26 seconds, 57.1 seconds and two minutes, 12 seconds respectively.
Hughes organized the first Oregon Police and Fireman Olympics, three years ago, and competes in other police and fire competitions throughout the Northwest in addition to Masters’ division races.
Dodge enters race for mayor of Dallas
Dallas Mayor Gwen VanDenBosch will be challenged in her bid for re-election this November.
Ron Dodge, Dallas City Councilman for six years, has announced his candidacy for mayor.
Dodge, 35, has worked at Willamette Industries in Dallas for the past 10 years as a veneer grader in the plywood division. His father, Seth, has been at the mill for the past 30 years.
In 1976, VanDenBosch was elected to the city council, the first woman ever to hold such a position in Dallas history. She was elected mayor in 1978 and is now completing her second term. VanDenBosch has been fiscal administrator at the Polk County Educational Service District since 1974. She came from Idaho in 1965 to serve as editor of the Polk County Itemizer-Observer, a position she held until 1971.
