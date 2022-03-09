50 years ago
Mar. 9, 1972
Valsetz road termed ‘worst in Oregon’
Petitions representing 1,012 persons were turned in to Polk County Commissioners Tuesday by a group of eight persons from the ‘remote’ community of Valsetz. The petition asked the county to resume black topping that has been started and continue this paving operation from Falls City to Valsetz. In part the petition stated that the signers believed upkeep would be cheaper in the long run to go ahead and pave the road now, instead of opening thousands of dollars annually simply maintaining the road.
The petitioners complained of deep check-holes, mud, dust, and general bad conditions on the road that not only tear up cars and tires, but can be a contributing factor to accidents as well.
OCE cornerstone to be replaced
The cornerstone of Oregon College of Education’s 101-year-old Campbell Hall will be replaced in a ceremony at the college on Saturday, April 29.
The ceremony will be as sequel of the opening of the cornerstone last May 1. The cornerstone contained a lead box placed there when the building was dedicated in 1871. The box contained metal and paper items, many badly deteriorated, when it was opened.
A new container of mementos of the 20th century and messages to future residents of Monmouth-Independence will be placed in the cornerstone on April 29.
Morse names campaign head
“Lawrence R. Derr, of Dallas, will save as chairman for Polk County,” announced Wayne Morse, candidate for the United States Senate.
Derr, as partner in the legal firm of Brixius and Derr, has practiced law in Dallas since 1969. He is a graduate of the University of Oregon and Willamette University Law School. A member of the Oregon State Bar Association, Derr serves on its committee on criminal law and procedures. He is Polk County’s Chairman for the March of Dimes. He is active in civic groups, including the Kiwanis and Polk County Board of Realtors. Derr and his wife, Paula, residents in Dallas.
40 years ago
Mar. 10, 1982
WOSC wins round one in NAIA at Kansas City
The Western Oregon State College Wolves basketball team beat Missouri Western 76-63 Monday night in round one of the NAIA championships in Kansas City.
Dave Leader led the Wolves with 165 points and Skip Kinney added 12. The Wolves shot just 31 of 67 from the field in the win.
WOSC, 24-1, got to Kansas City after beating Chaminade last week.
Board wants levy need placed ‘in perspective’
The Polk County Board of Commissioners took issue with what they called last week’s “analysis” of the proposed county budget proposal and presented information designed to put the budget amount “in perspective,” at a Monday meeting with members fo the I-O news department.
Led by Commissioner Lyn Hardy, the delegation included Commissioners Ben Magill and Hank Dougherty, Budget and Finance Director Milt Oleman, Treasurer Joe Cochrane and Surveyor Ralph Blanchard. Hardy said comparison of the budget amounts for the past, current and proposed fiscal years was not sufficient to demonstrate the budget citing done by the board in the past.
“We have enough problems without adverse publicity due to irresponsible reporting,” Hardy said, before using a flip chart to show that the proposed 1982-83 total county budget is actually 48 percent less (based on a 15 percent per year inflation rate) than that of 1978-79, when he and Magill took office.
Kestermont honored for sales, service
Dallas resident Mark A. Kestermont, an insurance sales manager with Combined Insurance of America, has received an award for outstanding sales and service to the public, according to the company.
Jerry Rump, Regina sales manager for Oregon, said Kestermont won the Ruby Award in the W. Clement Stone International Sales and Management Achievement Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.