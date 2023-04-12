50 years ago
Apr. 11, 1973
Jaycees elect new officers
The Dallas Jaycees elected new officers for the 1973-74 year at last Thursday night’s meeting.
The new slate of officers include: Craig Seibert, president; Greg Anderson, internal vice-president; Steve Villwock, external vice-president; Jim Hamilton, internal director; Ken Dankenbring, external director; Bill Cassel, secretary; Dick Hoffman, treasurer; and Charley Teal, state vice-president.
Dallas walker fourth in nation
David Schmidt, an eighth-grader at LaCreole Junior High School, was recently recognized by the Amateur Athletic Union sponsored Junior Olympics as the fourth best walker in the nation in the 880 yard walk for 12 and 13 year olds. David clocked in his prize-winning time at 4:02.5 at the state Junior Olympics held last June in Portland.
Promotion made at Dallas business
Frank Guy of Guy’s Hardware, Dallas, announced this week that Charles ‘Chuck’ Friesen. 29, has been named vice-president and stockholder in the corporation. Friesen has been in charge of the plumbing and heating department at the local store during his past two and one-half years at the store.
Chuck and his wife, Judy, a teacher at Lyle school, have two children.
40 years ago
Apr. 13, 1983
Ed McCurry new manager for Sentry
Marking his return to the community after a three-year absence is Ed McCurry, recently named manager of Dallas Sentry Market.
McCurry, a Monmouth resident and former assistant manager at McKay’s Market in Dallas, assumed his role at Sentry Market on Monday following the sale of the market to United Grocers by Ken and Barbara Klawitter.
The former owners have announced no future plans. They continue to own and operate a Salem restaurant.
Board taps Stefani Polk’s top realtor
Doris Stefani, owner-broker of Stefani Real Estate of Dallas, was named 1983 Polk County Realtor of the year at a banquet of Realtors last Tuesday.
Stefani entered real estate in 1975 and opened her own company in 1981.
Stefani served as the board’s program chairman, secretary and board vice-president in 1982. She started the first Board of Realtors fair booth in 1981 and served as the vice-president of Multiple Listings.
Dillard, Stein and Jacobson to leave
Cecil Dillard and John Stein resigned Monday night as varsity and junior varsity boys basketball coaches at Dallas High School.
Dillard, a 15-year coaching veteran and Stein submitted their letters of resignation to the Dallas School Board at its meeting. Both will remain at the school to continue teaching.
Ken Jacobson, DHS athletic director, announced his departure after 36 years in the district. He officially notified the board of his retirement when his contract expires this summer.
