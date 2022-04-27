50 years ago
April 26, 1972
Dallas high students chosen as music festival members
Five Dallas High School students have been selected as members of the 24th Annual Pacific University Music in May band or chorus.
Laurie Barnhart, alto, David Radke, bass and Lane Shetterly, bass, have been selected as members of the Music in May Chorus and Kent Seibert, French horn, and Gordon Wallis, clarinet, have been selected as members of the Music in mayo Band.
The festival concert will feature over 500 high school musicians from Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana.
Indy island proposed as future Willamette park
The Independence Bar, a 25-acre tree-covered island and upland with nearly one mile of river frontage, was among four projects adjacent to the Willamette River approved to be added to the state park system.
The project was approved by the Governor’s Willamette River Park System Committee at a recent meeting. Tases projects will eventually be submitted to the State Highway Commission for final approval prior to acquisition.
The Independence Bar project is proposed to make a boater’s camp for people using the river, with the slough entrance to provide a marina site and small boat harbor.
Dallas stops Grizzlies rally – win 3-2
Last Tuesday’s baseball game on the local field between the Dallas Dragons and the visiting McMinnville Grizzlies was close and exciting down to the final out at home plate.
Dallas struck first in the initial frame. Lead-off hitter Chris Wright gained life on an error by their baseman Mark Peterson. He was pushed around to home by a single to right center by Dennis Day.
Both teams stalled until the bottom of the fifth when Dallas scored two more. This time Klann started the fireworks. He rifled a 1 and 2 pitch, with one man down, to left field. Clutch hitting Day followed with a perfectly placed slam to right center. Klann tallied and Day stopped at second. That brought up clean-up hitter Roger Payne who has not been doing well so far this year with the lumber. He lofted a second pitch by Schryvers between right and center field.
40 years ago
April 28, 1982
Book holds more than 75 years of Willamette Industries past
“Willamette Industries, Inc. is a 14-year-old entity, but its heritage dates back to 1906 when its parent company, Willamette Valley Lumber co., was formed.” So starts the indtroduction to “Making the Most of the Best, Willamette Industries’ 75 Years,” by Catherine A. Baldwin.
Ms. Baldwin takes the reader back to 1901 When Louis Gerlinger, Sr. purchased his first tract of timber in Polk County and his building of a railroad from Dallas to Falls City; the purchase of Cone Lumber Co. and the establishing of Willamette Valley Lumber Co. in 1906. Through World War I and the unionizing attempts of the Industrial Workers of the World, with the suspected sabotage and arson of the timber by I.W.W., members which gave birth to the “Loyal Legion of Workers” to police the forests, and the period of time that Black Rock was a thriving community. Through the fires that plagued them in the 1920s; the Great Depression and World War II. The purchase, acquisition and consolidation of the Corvallis Lumber Co., Willamette National Lumber Co., Santiam Lumber Co., Western Kraft Corporation, Western Corrugated Box Co., and Dallas Lumber and Supply, which in 1976 became Willamette Industries, Inc.
Baldwin named realtor of the year
Ernestine Baldwin, of the Monmouth Smith and Smith Realty office, was named 1982 Polk County Realtor of the Year at the April 19 banquet of the Polk County Board of Realtors.
Baldwin entered real estate in 1974 and is a licensed associate broker. She served as secretary-treasurer for the board of realtors in 1978 and served two terms as director and then Multiple Listing Service president. Baldwin started the first board of realtors orientation program in Polk County while serving as membership chairman.
Will is 100 winner at Centennial
Greg Will did what no Dallas athlete has ever done at the Centennial Invitational and won an event. He beat candidates from all over the 18-year-old, 20-team meet with 10.9 -second win.
Will got off to a “perfect” start in the finals, said coach Barry John, leaving his opponents two yard behind 10 yards out and he held onto the lead for the win.
“It was the kind of start that sprinters and coaches dream about,” said Jahn. “Absolutely perfect.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.