50 years ago
June 28, 1972
Central District elects chairman
Central District 13J directors elected Dr. Philip Orange, Independence, chairman of the board for the 1972-73 school year. Accepted resignations from four teachers and hired two new teachers at the regular meeting Monday night.
Resigning were Bruce Thompson, English and French teacher at Central High School, and three from Talmadge Junior High School including Ernest Teal, social science and language arts; Marlys Kellum, mathematics; and Patricia Duncan, art teacher.
Firemen attend state conference
Dallas fire chief Jack Stein, along with three members of the volunteer fire department attended the four-day Oregon Fire Services Conference at Lincoln City last week.
The conference, held at the Dunes Motel, featured training classes for the firemen, as well as displays and demonstrations of new fire fighting apparatus. Over 200 fire chiefs, volunteer firemen and rural district directors attended the meeting.
In addition to Chief Stein, captain Jim Foster, Lieutenant Lee Proctor and fireman Jack Condon attended from Dallas.
Jaycee delegate
William Horner, president of the Independence - Monmouth Jaycees, is attending the national convention of the organization in Atlanta, Georgia, as a representative of the statewide groups.
He placed first among Jaycees in the state for being a first year member and earned the delegate place.
Horner is a Monmouth attorney.
40 years ago
June 30, 1982
Ivy Thomas, OSU’s oldest grad, at her 100th birthday
Ivy Burton Robinson Thomas was 100 years old last Friday.
Thomas, who lives in Independence, is thought to be OSU’s oldest graduate. In 1901 she was valedictorian of the 35-member class.
According to her sister-in-law, Delvina Robinson, who cares for her, Thomas was the first white child born in Saskatchewan. The birth was attended by an Indian mid-wife.
She came to live in Rickreall with her parents and one sister when she was six years old. She taught school for 13 years in Independence before she married Asa B. Robinson in 1914, a druggist and county judge. He died in 1934.
Epperson to compete in teen pageant
Brenda Epperson, 16, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Pippin of Dallas, is a state finalist who will compete in the Miss United Teenager Pageant to be held at Oregon State University in Corvallis on July 19.
Epperson is a student at Dallas High School.
She is a member of the school drill team and the Dragonaires singing group.
Martin is 50 year member
Retta Martin of Dallas is one of several Oregon women who received recognition for 50 years of participation in the Oregon Extension Homemakers Council. She was honored at the ninth annual Mini-College at OSU June 24.
The duties of the homemakers council is to work with the extension service to strengthen educational programs, and to strengthen leadership development and community service among homemakers.
