This week’s Itemizer-Observer Flashback is from Aug. 30, 1972. Welcome New Teachers To Dallas School District No. 2 - left to right, back row: Mr. Larry Krtz, Academy (Intern), 7th grade core; Mrs. Jean Johnson, Lyle (Intern), Grade 1; Mr. David Guile, Whitworth (Intern), grades 5 and 6; Mr. Robert Ottaway, Morrison, Business Education; left to right, front row: Mrs. Lois Cattanach, Lyle, Grade 3; Mrs. Krista Six, LaCreole, Home Economics; Mrs. Mary Ann Johnson, High School, Home Economics; Miss Ann Daly, High School, Librarian.

