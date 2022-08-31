50 years ago
Aug. 30, 1972
Work begins on new store
Construction began this week on the new Fairview market to be located at the corner of Fairview Avenue and Maple Street across the street from the present market location.
Owner Art Higashi said this week that the new market will have approximately 5,000 square feet of floor space and off street parking for 25-27 cars. Higashi has been in business at his present location for just over 11 years. He and his wife, Miki are a partnership along with their two sons, Art, Jr., and Larry in the family business.
Dr. Wallis tells of Salem move
Dr. Gus Wallis, Dallas Optometrist since 1963, announced this week that he will be closing his Dallas office and moving to Salem to practice. Dr. Wallis will be an associate of Dr. Larry Semler and will manage the Salem office on State Street.
Planning to commute to the new office location, Dr. Wallis, his wife and family will continue to live in Dallas. His wife Margot works for Polk County. The Wallis’ have two sons, Gordon, age 18, and Mark, age 14.
Don’t be alarmed unless they’re pink!
Art Quirin, president of the Dallas Rotary Club today warned area residents “don’t be alarmed if you see a herd of elephants on Wednesday, Sept. 13.”
“It’ll be circus day in Dallas and Polk County,” he explained. “We’re bringing the Carson & Barnes Five Ring Wild Animal Circu here on behalf of our local Morrison Scholarship Fund.”
“We decided to sponsor the circus because we feel there are thousands of children, and young-hearted adults, who will welcome an opportunity to see American’s greatest wild animal circus. Remember, the circus is the only form of entertainment that has never been censored. It is good, wholesome family fun,” he added.
40 years ago
Sept. 1, 1982
Brandvold ends 20-year ‘apprenticeship’ today
Howard Brandvold got a big welcome in Dallas 20 years ago” within two months of becoming city manager, the destructive Columbus Day storm hit and Dallas was not spared simply because it had a new city manager.
“At that time, it was a real shocker,” Brandvold said of the damage done. “I thought, ‘kids, let’s move back to Salem,’” Brandvold had arrived in Dallas from his job as finance director for the city of Salem.
But the Bandvolds stayed and 20 years later, as Brandvold prepares for his Sept. 1 response to the store is one of his best memories.
“They showed the American way,” he said, “that when there’s a common problem, the American people can take care of the problem.” The gusts of Columbus Day were preceded by the gentle breezes of the people of Dallas towards the city’s new executive officer.
Local radio station gets nighttime signal
Work has been reached by radio station general manager, Eric Norberg, that KWIP will be broadcasting from a new frequency soon. The 880 location on AM radio sets will get its Polk County sound about Oct. 1, if all goes right, Norberg Comments.
After months of anxious waiting, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has approved a transfer of the Dallas station’s license to 880 kilohertz. The transfer of the frequency will permit KWIP to broadcast in the evening hours as well as its present 6 a.m. to sunset schedule.
Two win awards with horses
Joanie Bartel of Independence won a blue award in the 4-H senior horsemanship English equitation class at the Oregon State Fair early last week.
Receiving a blue award in the 4-H senior horse showmanship contest was Vonda Smith of Dallas.
Members are judged on how well they present their animal to the judge as well as how well the course is prepared for show and their own neatness and grooming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.