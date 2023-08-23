50 years ago
Aug. 22, 1973
‘Fair crowds largest ever’
The 54th annual Polk County Fair closed its four-day run Sunday evening with a record crowd of 22,250 persons attending the event. The attendance was up 1,083 from last year’s fair.
Former Dallas man earns Army honors
Warrant Officer Candidate Gary L. Ames, son of Mr. and Mrs. Homer C. Ames, Dallas, was an honor student of his class, completing primary flight training at the Army Primary Helicopter School July 26. He earned the “Outstanding in Academic Achievement” award sponsored by the Ft. Wolters Chapter of the Army Aviation Association of America Candidate Ames now goes to Ft. Rucker, Alabama, for advanced flight training.
Rev, John B. MacDonald is retiring
The Rev. John B. MacDonald will be retiring this month as a minister with the Presbyterian Church, after 41 years of service. He will be preaching his last sermon as an active minister on Aug. 26 at the First Presbyterian Church in Dallas, where he has served as minister since 1955.
Rev. MacDonald and his wife, Esther, will be honored with a reception at the church from 2 to 5 p.m, on Aug. 26.
Teacher added at Kindergarten
The Dallas Christian Kindergarten announced this week that Mrs. Bonnie Thiessen has been added to its staff. Mrs. Thiessen is a graduate of Oregon College of Education, has taught for three years at Kennedy Elementary School in Salem.
40 years ago
Aug. 24, 1983
Polk fair draws sun, big crowd
The 65th annual Polk County Fair featured thousands of exhibits last weekend, but the biggest attractions wasn’t located in the fairgrounds. It was in the sky in the form of four days of sunny weather without a threat of rain.
The weather was perfect,” said Eleanor Boese, the fair’s manager. “We quite often do get rain at least one day. This year, we didn’t,” she said.
The perfect weather drew the fair’s largest crowd ever with 32,875 people view 4-H and FFA animals, browsing through exhibits, eating hot dogs and cotton candy and on this weekend, drinking lots of soda pop.
Hospital team wins women’s Class D title
It’s been a very good first year for the Polk Community Hospital women’s softball team.
They’re world champions.
The Hospital team went undefeated in the United States Slowpitch Softball Association Class D Oregon State tournament in Turner last weekend.
As Oregon is the only team in the country to have a USSSA-sanctioned Class D tournament, the Hospital team is on top of the world, said coach Mike Gentry.
“They’re a top-quality group,” said Gentry.
The title comes in the team’s first year of playing together. They’ll wind up the year at the Ponderosa Invitation in Dallas this weekend.
John hits ‘pay-Wood’ in logging show
John Wood of Willamina made the winning throw of a pike pole in a tie breaking event to be named the best all-around logger at the Dallas Logging Show Saturday at the Polk County Fair in Rickreall.
