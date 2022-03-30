50 years ago
Mar. 29, 1972
Camp Fire girls serve cake to McCall
Ko-Ki-Wa sixth grade Camp Fire girls made a trek to Salem on March 22 to pay a visit to Gov. Tom McCall.
The occasion was the 62nd birthday of Camp Fire and the 59th birthday of the Governor. The six girls, cited and chattering, were dressed in their Camp Fire best of red, white and blue. As they entered the Governor’s office, they were greeted by newspaper and television photographers and lots of bright lights.
Another Camp Fire delegation from Springfield was also on hand to wish the Governor a “Happy Birthday.”
The Dallas girls brought McCall a birthday cake decorated with the insignia of Camp Fire. In the lower left hand corner of the cake was inscribed ‘Happy Birthday, Camp Fire,’ and in the lower right hand corner, ‘Happy Birthday, Gov. Tom McCall.’
District Judge Foster runs for second term
Judge Walter W. Foster, a Polk County resident for 24 years, is seeking re-election to a second term. Judge Foster has served as District Judge since August 1965. He is a member of the Oregon State Bar, Polk-Yamhill County Bar Association and a member of the Judicial Administration section of the American Bar Association. A veteran of World War II, he graduated from Willamette University College of Law in 1951, and was an Assistant Attorney General for the Oregon State Department of Veteran’ Affairs.
Doctor named first citizen
Dr. Donald H. Searing of the Independence Clinic was named First Citizen of the Year and Fred Marx, an Oak Grove farmer, was named junior First Citizen at the annual banquet held march 17 at the Oregon College of Education Student Commons dining room.
Sponsors of the event were the Monmouth – Independence Chamber of Commerce and the Jaycees.
Dr. Searing has been a resident of Monmouth for 36 years, except four years spent in the service during World War II. He has served on the Monmouth school board and also on the Central school board after the consolidation of the district in 1950. He is a Medical Director of Student Health Service at Oregon College of Education, a member of the Lions Club, Masonic lodge and the Chamber of Commerce.
40 years ago
Mar. 31, 1982
Elks will install ’82-83 officers Saturday night
Officers for the year 1982-83 will be installed at the Independence Elks Lodge on Saturday, April 3, in ceremonies beginning at 7 p.m. at the lodge.
Kevin R. Kiel, now of Monmouth and recently of Dallas, will be installed as Exalted Ruler. Esteemed Leading Knight is Maury Farnstrom, Esteemed Lecturing Knight is Bob Miller.
To be installed as secretary is John Pfaff. Treasurer will be Norm Weaver. Trustees are Chairman, Richard Cyphert, Roger Kurtz, Kent Bauersfeld, Richard Walkerand Floyd Cavaner.
Dragon nine beats SH, 10-5
After a tough, mistake-filled loss to South Albany a week before, Dallas dusted off the bats and firmed up the fielding for a 10-5 win over Sweet Home in pre-season play.
The dragons belted 17 hits to help three Dallas pitchers, including junior starter Brian Jubie.
Dallas was also sister by a weak left side of the Huskies’ infield and the Dragons took advantage of the situation with four bunts and several drag bunts, including a successful one by junior Steve Ricketts. Ricketts was 4-for-4 in the game and drove in a run. Dan Caudillo was 3-for-4 and scored twice. Phil Osborn hit a bases-loaded single for two runs batted in.
Dallas quartet takes top spots on AAU mats
Four Dallas wrestlers became champions at the Oregon AAU Greco-Roman Freestyle Wrestling Championships last weekend.
Andy Foster won the 9-10 year-old 85-pound freestyle championship. Wrestling for Dallas Kids, Inc., he raised his record to 35-4 on the season.
Mark Johnson of Kids, Inc., now 20-3, won the 13-14 year-old 133-pound freestyle bracket.
Larry Johnson, a member of the North Salem Mat Club, is now 35-5 after his victory in the 140-pound freestyle class for 13-14 year-olds.
Tony Olliff of Kids, Inc. won the Greco Roman 112-pound class for 13 and 14-year-olds and was fourth in the freestyle championships. He’s now 36-6.
