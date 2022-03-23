50 years ago
Mar. 22, 1972
Mark Bliven files
Mark Bliven, Dallas attorney and municipal court judge for the City of Dallas, filed for the office of District Judge last week. Born in Salem, Oregon, in 1933, Bliven’s education includes a BA degree from the University of Portland and Late degree from Willamette University College of Law.
He has served as deputy District Attorney for Polk County for the past year and one half, and has been in private practice for seven years.
Bliven and his wife, Dorothy, have four children.
Students qualify for speech meet
Dallas High School will be well represented in the state high school speech tournament, as a number of students qualified in the district tourney held at Oregon College of Education recently.
This eligible for the state meet from Dallas include: Lincoln Douglas Debate, Ben Meyers; Cross Examination, Laurel Knight and Gordon Elliott (team); After Dinner Speaking, Cecilia Dillon; Expository, Eunice Elliott, Gordon Elliott; Oratory, Laurel Knight, Tanya Nairn; Poetry, Dennis Day; Radio, Dennis Day; Humorous, Lynette Atkins, Sue Peters, Extemporaneous, Gordon Elliott.
Central student wins solo contest
Miss Linda McElravy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack McElravy and a senior at Central High School, has been named winner of the district solo contest sponsored by the Oregon Federation of Woman’s clubs. Linda is sponsored by the Independence Woman’s club and will compete in a statewide contest in May. She will sing the same songs for both appearances.
40 years ago
Mar. 24, 1982
Leinwand quits WOSC presidency, cites lack of support for college
Gerald Leinwand, president of Western Oregon State College in Monmouth, announced Monday that he would resign that position effective by September, according to an announcement from the Oregon System of High Education.
Leinwand cited “little support for this institution from any quarter” among his reasons for quitting the post which he assumed in August of 1977.
Humphreys wins freestyle wrestling title
Jim Humphreys of Dallas won first place at the United States Wrestling Federation freestyle state championship in Redmond last weekend. Humphreys wrestles in the 110-pound weight class for 13-14 year-olds. He beat opponents from Salem, Redmond, Klamath Falls, Rainier and Prineville on his way to victory. He wrestles for the North Salem mat club.
Other Dallas wrestlers were Mark Johnson, who took second, Tony Olliff in third and Shawn Hall, who did not place.
Leah Burch gives to her community
Kiwanis Club of Dallas chose to honor Leah Burch with the Kiwanis Youth Recognition Award for her help with her church, her school and her community.
Burch is 11 years old and a fifth grader at Whitworth Elementary School. She is a member of the Evangelical Mennonite Brethren Church, where every fourth Sunday she helps in the church’s nursery. She has also invited many of her friends to Wednesday evening youth programs.
On those evenings she will often have four of her friends as guests. She is also a part of the choir not her Sunday school class and will perform in its musical play soon.
