50 years ago
Jun. 13, 1973
Dallas man Oregon’s first Physician Associate
A medical ‘first’ for the state of Oregon is currently taking place in Dallas with the eight week evaluation internship being carried out by Robert ‘Bob’ Roy at the local offices of Drs. Charles and Casey.
The internship is being done by Roy, 37, a Physician’s Associate, who is a student from a special two year PA program at Duke University in North Carolina. The internship is the final part of his training before graduation.
The Physician’s Associate program, originally Physician’s Assistant, was started at Duke in 1965 to train assistants for overworked general practitioners. Since this program’s inception a number of similar programs have been started at Universities and medical schools across the country.
Three qualify for Spokane Jr. Olympics
Sally McPherson and Sue Schierling, both of Dallas High School, and Marty Israel from LaCreole Junior High, all qualified at the June 2nd Oregon State Track and Field Junior Olympics in Portland for the Regional finals to be held in Spokane this summer.
McPherson, with the help of a Dallas Rotary sponsorship, will go to Spokane for sure. She placed first in the girl’s 16-17 year old bracket in the 880 yard run. She ran a fine 2:30.5.
Schierling, also in the same age bracket, took a first with a 35’2” toss in the shot put. Israel, 14-15 boys, ran 16.2 in the 120 yard high hurdles. He finished in second place and tied the LaCreole school record.
Couple off to deliver orphans
Reverend and Mrs. Gordon Milldrum of Dallas left Sunday, June 10 for a month-long trip to escort 10 Korean orphans to their adoptive parents in Europe as part of the program of the Holt Adoption Service.
Rev. Milldrum, pastor of the First Christian Church in Dallas, was chairman of the board of the Holt Adoption program for a number of years. The program is also known as Holt Children’s Services.
Now a member of the board of directors, Rev. Milldrum is also on the executive board of his International Organization.
40 years ago
Jun. 15, 1983
DHS athletes honored
Steve Ricketts won the J.A. Ingles Leadership Award in recent athletic honors ceremonies at Dallas High School.
The senior outfielder was joined by teammates Brian Jubie, outstanding player; Dan Duran, most improved; and Rock Siemiller as Rookie of the Year in gaining baseball honors.
In girls tennis, Dallas’ sole state competitor, Brenda Epperson, was named most valuable and Trenda Olliff most improved.
For the boys tennis team, Fred Burns was named most outstanding and Brian Smith most improved.
In track and field, Jim Reece and Terry Buhler were honored as outstanding athletes and high point makers.
Goins opens new home supply store
The former owner of a local equipment repair service has started a new business offering the same service in a different location.
Clyde Goins, who owned the Dallas Saw and Mower store for 13 years, recently opened Mini Home Supply on Oakdale Road.
The new business offers “a little of everything,” Goins said.
Goins’ services include saw filing, lawn mower, small engine and electrical tool repair and key making.
Loiselle receives top honor at FC graduation
Falls City High School senior Darien Loiselle was awarded the $1,000 Pearl Embree scholarship offered each year by the school district at his school’s graduation last Wednesday night.
He was among 12 students who graduated during the ceremony in the high school gym. Loiselle, the class valedictorian who has a perfect 4.0 grade point average over his four years, is the son of Roy and Wanda Loiselle. He was also chosen a 1983 Oregon Scholar by the State Scholarship Commission.
