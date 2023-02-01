50 years ago
Jan. 31, 1973
School enrollment shows effect of ‘London Flu’
The outbreak of the London Flu has apparently reached a peak in Dallas, at least according to attendance figures at local schools. On Monday there were 267 students out of school in the Dallas area with the flu.
Hardest hit was Lyle school, with 70 students and one half of the faculty was absent. Morrison Elementary School had 40 students, one teacher and one teacher-aide absent with the flu on Monday. Forty seemed to be the magic number, with 40 students also absent from both Whitworth Elementary and Dallas High School.
Interest in wine grapes noted by county agent
The Polk County Extension office has had a big increase in people inquiring about growing wine grapes, according to Ken Brown, county extension agent.
This increased interest was expected because of the high demand and price for wine grapes, particularly for the short 1972 crop. There has also been a sharp increase in the consumption of wine and a tremendous amount of publicity on the wine industry. All of these things have been responsible for the increased interest in wine and producing wine grapes.
There are a few grape growers in Western Oregon who are pioneering a wine industry. These growers also are wine makers and handle sales of the finished product. One organization has recently published plans to plant 150 acres of the European-type grapes in the Eola Hills in Polk County. This firm plans to build a winery in the future if their grape planting develops as planned.
Dragons, Fishermen tie for second
Saturday, Jan. 27 was a very significant day. The Vietnam Peace Agreement was signed, UCLA set the all-time college basketball record with 61 successive victories, big Al Feuerbach set a world indoor record in the shot put at 69 feet 5-3/4 inches and Steve Prefontaine established an American indoor mark in the two-mile in 8 minutes and 24.6 seconds.
On the same day, though maybe not on the same magnitude with the other events and for certain not as a positive event, Dallas dropped back into a second place tie with Astoria in the CVL West. Both are at 8-2 and trail first place Newberg who is at 10-0. The Dragons would have been alone in second had not the Fishermen nailed them to the wall with a big 50-47 defeat in Astoria.
40 years ago
Feb. 2, 1983
Elementary Teacher of the Year: Dave Austin
When Dave Austin was named “Elementary Teacher of the Year” by the Central School District last week at the Community Awards Banquet, he said, “I hope to be teaching until I’m 65 – and then I’ll be a safety patrol. I like to be with kids.”
Austin, who lives in Dallas and teaches at Campus Elementary School on the WOSC campus in Monmouth, is in his 22nd year of teaching. His employment of teaching and children has not diminished over those years. He said, “How can I be allowed to do something I love and be paid for it?” It just blows my mind.”
His teaching career began with four years in Dallas at Whitworth School. Since then Austin has spent 18 years teaching sixth graders at Campus Elementary in the same spacious classroom on the third floor of the school built in 1915.
Dallas places five at Linfield tourney
Dallas High School’s speech team won five places in competition at the Linfield College Invitational Tournament Friday and Saturday in McMinnville, placing fourth among 27 schools.
Winners from Dallas were Jim Steele, first in serious reading; Arna Robins, second in oratory; Julie Dunkin, third in oratory; Tim Wheeler, third in after-dinner speaking and the team of Bill Messer and Julie Dunkin, third in cross examination debate.
Dragons’ playoff hopes fade
The Dallas girls varsity basketball team performed well in a non-league game last week and gave slack in a contest that counted, with WVL rival McMinnville, losing both games.
Top-ranked Oregon City beat the Dragons 59-42 in a loss that actually pleased coach Kathy Voves and her players. The Dragons shot 58 percent and held up well against Oregon City’s size, depth and shooting ability, tying and outscoring the Pioneers in all but the second quarter.
Theresa Lehman had 15 points (six-for-eight) and Julia Hill 12, (six-for-nine.) Pam Fairchild added six points and Sherry Fox four. Lehman also nabbed eight rebounds.
